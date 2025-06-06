President El-Sisi Performs Eid Prayer At Egypt's Islamic Cultural Center In New Administrative Capital (NAC)

This morning, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi performed Eid prayer at Egypt's Islamic Cultural Center (Masjid Misr) in the New Administrative Capital.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said the President was received at the mosque by Prime Minister, Dr. Moustafa Madbouly; Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, His Eminence Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayeb; Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Minister of Defense and Military Production General Abdel Mageed Saqr; Minister of Endowments, Dr. Osama al- Azhary, as well as ministers. The Eid prayer was attended by a large number of state officials, with whom President El-Sisi exchanged greetings on this blessed occasion.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt.