Abu Dhabi Closes Wafi Hypermarket For Repeated Food Safety Violations, Pest Infestations
Abu Dhabi authorities closed Wafi Hypermarket LLC in Musaffah Industrial City for repeated high-risk violations of food safety regulations and violating food laws.
The establishment, licenced under CN-1186859, was found in breach of Law No. (2) of 2008 concerning food safety by Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA).
Inspection by authorities revealed several critical infractions, including pest infestations, expired food products on display, and poor hygiene practices. The hypermarket failed to take corrective action despite repeated warnings, prompting the closure to protect public health.
The closure will remain in effect until all violations are addressed and the establishment meets the necessary conditions to safely resume operations.
ADAFSA emphasised that this action is part of its ongoing efforts to enforce food safety standards across the Emirate. The authority conducts regular inspections and urges the public to report any food safety concerns by calling the Abu Dhabi Government hotline at 800555.
