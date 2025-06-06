Is 'Forza Horizon 5' On PS5 Worth It? Full Review, Graphics, And Gameplay Breakdown

The roar of the engine, the blur of the landscape, the meditative art of drifting through winding roads - Forza Horizon 5 is no longer just a crown jewel of Xbox's racing lineage. As of April 29, this award-winning open-world racing epic is finally available on PlayStation 5, and the wait has been worth every rev of the engine.

Having experienced Forza Horizon 5 originally on Xbox, I was curious to see how it would fare on PlayStation 5 (I play on the digital slim version). In short: it's glorious. Whether you're speeding past towns or cruising along Mexico's sun-drenched coastlines, the visuals are nothing short of breathtaking. It runs at a silky-smooth 60fps.

The PS5 port isn't just a simple transplant-it arrives with the Horizon Realms update and includes all the core campaign content, both massive DLCs (Hot Wheels and Rally Adventure), and the iconic ever-evolving Mexican landscape that's made the game a genre-defining masterpiece.

The zen of the open road

There's something hypnotic about driving in Forza Horizon 5. The world is vast, vibrant, and at times, oddly peaceful. Cruising along mountain roads or skimming across desert sandscapes feels less like gaming and more like therapy. The lack of traffic or real obstacles when free-roaming may bother some purists seeking challenge, but for others (myself included), it only enhances the sense of boundless freedom.

Drifting for points, executing near misses, and launching off cliffs becomes its own kind of meditation.

The car is your canvas

The game offers many cars to unlock, collect, and, of course, race. From hypercars to rally beasts, the garage is a gearhead's dream. While the customisation options are robust, there's still a sense that Playground Games could have pushed things a bit further. Compared to other sim-lite racers or full-on car builders, there's room for more granular detail in body kits, liveries, and tuning presets.

Still, hopping into a new car, tweaking it to your liking, and blasting across the open world never gets old.

The storytelling? Let's be clear - no one comes to Forza Horizon 5 for a rich, narrative-driven experience. The campaign, while expansive and featuring new additions like Expeditions and showcase events, doesn't exactly shift into fifth gear emotionally. It's serviceable and sometimes even charming, but its real value lies in unlocking new areas and events rather than telling a compelling story.

That said, some missions that introduce you to lesser-known cars or celebrate automotive history are genuinely engaging. It's moments like these - where gameplay and education meet - that make the campaign worthwhile. It's almost like how Assassin's Creed educates us on major historic events and characters. I just had to make that reference; I still haven't finished AC Shadows.

Horizon Realms & the new Stadium Circuit

The Horizon Realms update brings a curated mix of community-favorite environments back into the fold, capped off with the brand-new Stadium Track. This permanent addition adds a fresh layer of speed-centric design and tight racing turns that cater to players who thrive in structured, competitive environments.

Whether you're revisiting familiar ground or burning rubber on the new Horizon Stadium Circuit, the Realms update feels like a thoughtful expansion rather than just recycled content.

Final Verdict

After years of being a flagship Xbox experience, Forza Horizon 5 on PlayStation 5 finally hands the keys over to a whole new set of drivers - and what a joyride it is. With the full suite of DLCs, seasonal content, and the Realms update baked in, this is not a watered-down port. It's Forza in all its unrestrained glory. It is a high-octane love letter to car culture, open-world exploration, and technical brilliance. It's not perfect, (hardly anything is) - the story mode lacks real weight, and customisation could be deeper - but it delivers an exhilarating, gorgeous, and deeply addictive racing experience that few games can match. Safe to say, PlayStation users won't have to turn only to Gran Turismo for a little racing adrenaline.

So buckle up. Mexico awaits.

★★★★1⁄2 (4.5/5)