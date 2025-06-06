Brazil Will Improve Under Ancelotti: Vinicius

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Guayaquil: Brazil forward Vinicius Junior called for patience after his team was held to a goalless away draw with Ecuador in a World Cup qualifier on Thursday.

The match at Guayaquil's Estadio Monumental marked Carlo Ancelotti's first in charge of the five-time world champions, and Vinicius, who played under the Italian at Real Madrid, said he expects the team's performances to improve soon.

"I'm very happy that Ancelotti has come because he's best coach that I've had," 24-year-old Vinicius said after the match.

"To have him here - there's nothing better. We haven't had time yet to really work together yet because we've only had three days of training. But we're going to get better. We have to stick together because the World Cup is just around the corner and our aim is to try to finish these qualifiers as best we can so that we can be in good shape for the World Cup."

The result left Brazil fourth in the 10-team South American qualifying standings with 22 points, two behind second-placed Ecuador with three matches remaining.

The top six teams will automatically qualify for football's showpiece tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada while the seventh-ranked side will enter a playoff.

Brazil's next match is against Paraguay in Sao Paulo on Tuesday while Ecuador will face Peru in Lima the same day.

Midfielder Casemiro, who also played under Ancelotti at Real Madrid before his 2022 move to Manchester United, also praised the impact of the 65-year-old manager.

"I'm very happy to wear this shirt again," said the 33-year-old, recalled to the national team by Ancelotti after nearly two years away.

"This was a game that we wanted to win. But Ecuador is a team that has been together for longer [under manager Sebastian Beccacece] and which has been playing very well. We were solid in defense and gave them few chances. We know that Brazil has to do better but we're on the right track."