Unleashing Edge AI: A Catalyst For Iot Expansion And Smart Manufacturing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growth in the global edge AI market is driven by advancements in IoT, real-time data processing, and 5G rollouts, enhancing its applications across industries like automotive and healthcare.

Dublin, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Edge AI Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035: Distribution by Type of Component, Type of Device, Type of Data, Type of End User and Geographical Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global edge AI market size is estimated to grow from USD 24.05 billion in 2025, to USD 356.84 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 27.7% during the forecast period to 2035. This growth is fueled by advancements across various segments such as component type, device type, data type, and end-user industry.

Edge AI Market Growth and Trends

The growing expansion of IoT devices has driven the demand for edge AI, as the combination of edge computing and artificial intelligence enhances computational abilities and brings processing closer to where IoT devices and sensors generate real-time insights. Enhanced privacy and security are crucial components of edge AI since it keeps sensitive data on the device, reduces the likelihood of data breaches, and safeguards privacy.

Furthermore, the ongoing rollout of the 5G network is expanding the capabilities of edge AI by enabling real-time data processing on edge devices, which is essential for applications such as remote surgeries, augmented reality, and self-driving vehicles. In addition, the increasing application of edge AI in real-time computer vision tasks, including facial recognition, object detection, and quality inspection in manufacturing, is projected to boost the growth of the edge AI market.

Overall, the significant adoption of edge AI across various industries, along with advancements in smart manufacturing and the rise of autonomous vehicles, are some of the primary factors that are likely to contribute in the overall growth of the edge AI market.

Edge AI Market: Key Segments

Component Type Breakdown : The market divides into hardware, software, and services. Currently, hardware, dominated by advanced chipsets, holds the largest share, crucial for the intensive computational tasks of edge AI. As IoT devices proliferate, the demand for robust hardware solutions escalates. Despite this, the software sector is forecasted to experience a higher CAGR, reflecting the rapid evolution of AI software solutions.

Device Type Analysis : Edge AI's applicability spans edge servers, gateways, and devices, with devices like smartphones and IoT systems leading the charge. These devices' versatility supports their dominant market position, nurturing innovations from smart homes to autonomous vehicles. Notably, edge servers are expected to grow more swiftly in the coming years.

Data Type Insights : The market processes both structured and unstructured data, with the latter currently capturing a larger market share. The increasing real-time demand for unstructured data, such as images and sensor data, positions it for accelerated growth in the future.

Industry Vertical Impact : Widely adopted in automotive, energy, healthcare, and retail sectors, edge AI profoundly influences autonomous vehicles, enhancing real-time processing capabilities. Automotive and transportation currently lead the market due to these applications, although healthcare is anticipated to witness significant growth shortly, driven by the push for real-time data utilization in patient care.

Regional Market Dynamics : North America presently dominates the edge AI market, attributed to technological maturity and the presence of key players. However, Asia is set to outpace other regions with the swiftest growth, driven by rapid industrialization and technology adoption.

Sample Players in the Edge AI Market, Profiled in the Report Include:



Alphabet

Amazon Web Service

Apple

Arm Holding

Cisco

Dell Technology

Edge Impulse

Google

Gorilla Technology

Graphcore

Horizon Robotics

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Imagination Technologies

Intel

Microsoft

NVIDIA

Oracle

Qualcomm

Samsung

Siemens

Synaptics

Texas Instruments

Viso AI Xilinx

Edge AI Market: Research Coverage

The report on the edge AI market features insights on various sections, including:



Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis: An in-depth analysis of the edge AI market, focusing on key market segments, including type of component, type of device, type of data, type of end use and geographical regions.

Competitive Landscape: A comprehensive analysis of the companies engaged in the Edge AI market, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, ownership structure.

Company Profiles: Elaborate profiles of prominent players engaged in the Edge AI market, providing details on location of headquarters, company size, company mission, company footprint, management team, contact details, financial information, operating business segments, edge AI portfolio, moat analysis, recent developments, and an informed future outlook. SWOT Analysis: An insightful SWOT framework, highlighting the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats in the domain. Additionally, it provides Harvey ball analysis, highlighting the relative impact of each SWOT parameter.

Key Questions Answered in this Report



How many companies are currently engaged in edge AI market?

Which are the leading companies in this market?

What factors are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

What is the current and future market size?

What is the CAGR of this market? How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Reasons to Buy this Report



The report provides a comprehensive market analysis, offering detailed revenue projections of the overall market and its specific sub-segments. This information is valuable to both established market leaders and emerging entrants.

Stakeholders can leverage the report to gain a deeper understanding of the competitive dynamics within the market. By analyzing the competitive landscape, businesses can make informed decisions to optimize their market positioning and develop effective go-to-market strategies. The report offers stakeholders a comprehensive overview of the market, including key drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges. This information empowers stakeholders to stay abreast of market trends and make data-driven decisions to capitalize on growth prospects.

Additional Benefits



Complimentary Excel Data Packs for all Analytical Modules in the Report

10% Free Content Customization Detailed Report Walkthrough Session with Research Team

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. ECONOMIC AND OTHER PROJECT SPECIFIC CONSIDERATIONS

4. MACRO-ECONOMIC INDICATORS

5. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

6. INTRODUCTION

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Overview of Edge AI Market

6.3. Future Perspective

7. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Edge AI: Overall Market Landscape

7.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

7.2.2. Analysis by Company Size

7.2.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

7.2.4. Analysis by Ownership Structure

8. COMPANY PROFILES



Alphabet

Amazon Web Service

Apple

Arm Holding

Cisco

Dell Technology

Edge Impulse

Google

Gorilla Technology

Graphcore

Horizon Robotics

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Imagination Technologies

Intel

Microsoft

NVIDIA

Oracle

Qualcomm

Samsung

Siemens

Synaptics

Texas Instruments

Viso AI Xilinx

9. VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

10. SWOT ANALYSIS

11. GLOBAL EDGE AI MARKET

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

11.3. Trends Disruption Impacting Market

11.4. Global Edge AI Market, Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

11.5. Multivariate Scenario Analysis

11.6. Key Market Segmentations

12. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF COMPONENT

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

12.3. Revenue Shift Analysis

12.4. Market Movement Analysis

12.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

12.6. Edge AI Market for Hardware

12.7. Edge AI Market for Software

12.8. Edge AI Market for Services

13. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF DEVICE

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

13.3. Revenue Shift Analysis

13.4. Market Movement Analysis

13.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

13.6. Edge AI Market for Edge Servers

13.7. Edge AI Market for Edge Gateways

13.8. Edge AI Market for Edge Devices

14. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF DATA

14.1. Chapter Overview

14.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

14.3. Revenue Shift Analysis

14.4. Market Movement Analysis

14.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

14.6. Edge AI Market for Structured Data

14.7. Edge AI Market for Unstructured Data

15. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF END USER

15.1. Chapter Overview

15.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

15.3. Revenue Shift Analysis

15.4. Market Movement Analysis

15.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

15.6. Edge AI Market for Automotive & Transportation

15.7. Edge AI Market for Energy & Utilities

15.8. Edge AI Market for Manufacturing

15.9. Edge AI Market for Retail

15.10. Edge AI Market for Others

16. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR EDGE AI IN NORTH AMERICA

17. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR EDGE AI IN EUROPE

18. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR EDGE AI IN ASIA

19. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR EDGE AI IN MIDDLE EAST AND NORTH AFRICA (MENA)

20. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR EDGE AI IN LATIN AMERICA

21. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR EDGE AI IN REST OF THE WORLD



For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Edge AI

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900