Logicata® Secures UK Trademark, Strengthening Brand In AWS Cloud Services

Logicata, an AWS Advanced Partner specialising in WebApp infrastructure for SMBs, is proud to announce registration of the 'Logicata' trademark with the UKIPO.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Logicata, an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner specialising in web application infrastructure for small and medium-sized businesses, is proud to announce the official registration of 'Logicata' as a trademark with the United Kingdom Intellectual Property Office (UKIPO).This milestone marks a significant step in Logicata's growth journey, solidifying its brand presence in the UK market and reinforcing its commitment to delivering innovative, high-performance AWS services.“As we continue to scale our business, securing the Logicata trademark is a proud moment,” said Karl Robinson, Founder and CEO of Logicata.“It represents not just brand protection, but our unwavering commitment to excellence in cloud service delivery for our clients in the UK and beyond.”Logicata empowers founder-led businesses to run faster and smarter on the cloud with a full suite of AWS services - including InfrAssure AWS Managed Services , WordPress and Magento hosting on AWS , and seamless AWS migration support.With its trademark now protected, Logicata is doubling down on its mission to simplify cloud complexity, reduce downtime, and help businesses focus on what matters most: growth.About LogicataLogicata is a UK-based managed cloud service provider that helps growing, founder-led businesses take control of their AWS infrastructure. As an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner, Logicata delivers secure, scalable, and well-architected cloud solutions so that clients can innovate with confidence.

