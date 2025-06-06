Municipality Ministry Encourages Safe, Regulated Slaughter Practices

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha: In preparation for Eid Al-Adha, the Ministry of Municipality is urging all citizens and residents to follow proper procedures for animal slaughter to ensure public health and safety.

The Ministry has launched a public awareness campaign highlighting the importance of conducting sacrifices in designated slaughterhouses under professional supervision.

Eid Al-Adha holds profound religious significance. Traditionally, Muslims mark the occasion by sacrificing animals such as sheep, goats, or cattle. To ensure this important religious ritual is carried out in a safe, hygienic, and lawful manner, the Ministry of Municipality has emphasised several key practices.

First and foremost, the Ministry urged that all sacrificial animals be slaughtered in licensed and approved abattoirs. These facilities are fully equipped to meet hygiene standards and are operated by trained professionals who adhere to health and safety regulations.

In addition, the Ministry has strongly advised the public to avoid relying on roaming or unlicensed butchers. Such individuals often operate without regard for sanitation or public health measures, which can pose significant risks to both consumers and the wider community.

Veterinary inspection plays a crucial role in the process. Animals should undergo thorough veterinary examination before slaughter to confirm their health, during the procedure to ensure humane treatment, and afterwards to guarantee that the meat is safe for human consumption.

Licensed slaughterhouses in Qatar provide these services as part of their standard operating procedures, ensuring that only healthy animals are processed and distributed.

Furthermore, government-appointed veterinarians and inspectors are stationed at these facilities to monitor the entire slaughter process.

Their role is to verify that the animals are free from disease and that the highest standards of hygiene and animal welfare are maintained throughout.

The Ministry assures the public that official slaughterhouses offer a clean, organised, and secure environment for carrying out Eid sacrifices. These facilities are designed to handle the increased demand during the holiday period while maintaining efficiency and cleanliness.

Families visiting these centres can expect a streamlined experience that prioritises both religious observance and public well-being.

In an official statement, the Ministry of Municipality stated:“To protect your health and the health of your loved ones, we urge everyone to perform Eid sacrifices at authorised slaughterhouses. These facilities guarantee a clean, safe experience and provide the highest quality meat.”

To further support the public during Eid, the Ministry is deploying additional staff to manage operations, ensure compliance with health regulations, and guide visitors. Residents are encouraged to schedule their appointments in advance to avoid overcrowding and to follow all on-site instructions provided by the municipal teams.

This initiative reflects Qatar's commitment to combining religious tradition with modern public health standards, ensuring that Eid Al-Adha is celebrated in a manner that is both spiritually fulfilling and socially responsible.