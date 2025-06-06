Afghanistan, Pakistan To Form Joint Wildlife Protection Committee

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghan and Pakistani officials have emphasized the need for joint efforts to combat wildlife trafficking and have agreed to establish a joint committee for this purpose.

In a statement, Afghanistan's National Environmental Protection Authority (NEPA) said that the authority's chief, Maulvi Matiullah Khalis, met with Pakistan's Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Protection, Sherry Rehman, on the sidelines of the Global Snow Leopard and Ecosystem Protection (GSLEP) conference in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan.

During the meeting, both sides agreed to work together to combat the illegal trafficking of wildlife and animals and decided to establish a joint committee to lead these efforts.

The statement added that the committee will not only focus on preventing illegal hunting and trafficking but will also work to attract and coordinate international funding and environmental projects.

Another key topic discussed during the meeting was climate change, with both parties emphasizing the importance of cooperation in addressing shared environmental challenges.

Both sides pledged to take joint action against climate change and to continue supporting regional environmental initiatives.

