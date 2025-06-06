Retail Dip Buyers Flock To Broadcom After Stock Drops Despite AI-Powered Q2 Beat
Broadcom, Inc. (AVGO) shares fell over 4% in Thursday's extended trading after the chipmaker issued a soft quarterly revenue forecast for the ongoing quarter, taking the spotlight off the better-than-expected second-quarter results.
Retail traders were undeterred by the slide in shares and considered it a“buying opportunity.”
On Stockwits, retail sentiment toward Broadcom stock was 'extremely bullish' (98/100), with the message volume at 'extremely high' levels.AVGO sentiment and message volume as of 2:20 a.m ET, June 6 | source: Stocktwits
Calling the earnings report“good,” a bullish user said they expect the stock to hit $265 soon.
Another attributed the after-hours drop to profit-taking, after the stock ran up in anticipation of a good report.“It had a great qtr which was no secret,” they said, adding“Buy the dip in a few days.”
The Palo Alto, California-based provider of semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.58 for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2025. This marked an increase from the year-ago's $1.10 and beat the Finchat-compiled consensus of $1.57.
Revenue climbed 20% year over year (YoY) to a record $15 billion versus the $14.97-billion consensus estimate, with the topline growth slowing from the first quarter's 25%. The company had guided for $14.9 billion in revenue for the quarter in early March.
Broadcom noted continued momentum in artificial intelligence (AI) semiconductor solutions and its VMware virtualization software unit. AI revenue jumped 46% YoY to $4.4 billion, thanks to robust demand for AI networking, but the growth slowed from the first quarter's 77% pace.
The adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margin of 67% was ahead of the 66% modeled by the company.
CFO Kirsten Spears said, "Free cash flow was a record $6.4 billion, up 44% year-over-year.”
Looking ahead, Broadcom projected third-quarter revenue of about $15.8 billion and an adjusted EBITDA margin of at least 66%. Analysts, on average, estimate revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter.
Hock Tan, CEO of Broadcom, said, "We expect growth in AI semiconductor revenue to accelerate to $5.1 billion in Q3, delivering ten consecutive quarters of growth, as our hyperscale partners continue to invest."
Broadcom stock has gained 13% year-to-date.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Everstake Secures SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001 & GDPR Compliance To Strengthen Institutional-Grade Security
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
CommentsNo comment