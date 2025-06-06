WSI DMS Launches AI Consulting Mastery Program To Equip Consultants For Real-World Impact

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- WSI Digital Consulting is proud to announce that its highly anticipated AI Consulting Mastery Sessions are now officially underway. The program, led by Hande Ocak Başev, Managing Partner for WSI in London and Turkey, brings together consultants from around the world for an intensive, four-week journey into AI strategy, positioning, and real-world application.This hands-on initiative marks a significant step in WSI's mission to elevate the role of AI consultants-not just as technology translators, but as trusted strategic partners. With its first certification cohort already in motion, the program blends live sessions, actionable frameworks, and executive mentoring into a uniquely practical learning experience.Unlike one-off training webinars or AI hype sessions, this program delivers a guided path for consultants to evolve their positioning, sharpen their messaging, and build long-term strategic influence. The content is structured across four focused weeks:Week 1 lays the foundation: defining the role of an AI consultant, positioning strategies, managing imposter syndrome, and learning to influence without doing the execution yourself.Week 2 shifts into business development: how to use strategy sessions as entry points and how to build high-value strategic partnerships.Week 3 digs into alignment work: mapping UVPs to partner value using the Relevance – Value Exchange – Engagement model.Week 4 wraps with coaching and executive mentoring, helping participants build personalized one-year growth plans.The experience is live, collaborative, and evolving-each cohort contributing new perspectives and insights that shape future content. With new sessions planned monthly and ongoing mentorship support, WSI is committed to building a global network of AI consultants who lead with both insight and integrity.“This isn't just about teaching AI tactics,” says Başev.“It's about building the confidence, clarity, and consulting muscle to guide clients strategically-and do it with empathy.”To support this initiative, WSI has also launched a new AI training website where consultants can learn more about the program, access resources, and apply for future cohorts: wsi-dms-aiAbout WSI DMSWSI Digital Marketing Services (WSI DMS) is a global leader in digital transformation, specializing in AI consulting and human-centered strategy. With over 25 years of experience helping organizations navigate change, WSI DMS blends innovative technology with practical consulting to drive real business growth. Through a network of experienced professionals and a commitment to measurable outcomes, WSI bridges the gap between AI potential and real-world performance-empowering businesses to lead with clarity, empathy, and impact. Visit us here: wsi-dmsMedia Contact

