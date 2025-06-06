Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Relatively Hot Weather Expected Today


2025-06-06 02:09:57
Doha: Inshore weather until 6pm on Friday will be relatively hot to hot daytime, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, it will be fine, the report added.

Wind inshore will be southwesterly - northwesterly at a speed of 05 - 15 KT, gusting to 22 KT at places daytime.

Offshore, it will be northwesterly - westerly at a speed of 05 - 15 KT, gusting to 20 KT at times at east.

Sea state inshore will be 1 - 3 ft, while offshore will be 2 - 4 ft, rising to 4 ft at times at east.

Visibility inshore will be 05-10 km.

