Relatively Hot Weather Expected Today
Doha: Inshore weather until 6pm on Friday will be relatively hot to hot daytime, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.
Offshore, it will be fine, the report added.
Wind inshore will be southwesterly - northwesterly at a speed of 05 - 15 KT, gusting to 22 KT at places daytime.
Offshore, it will be northwesterly - westerly at a speed of 05 - 15 KT, gusting to 20 KT at times at east.
Sea state inshore will be 1 - 3 ft, while offshore will be 2 - 4 ft, rising to 4 ft at times at east.
Visibility inshore will be 05-10 km.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Everstake Secures SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001 & GDPR Compliance To Strengthen Institutional-Grade Security
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
CommentsNo comment