Nintendo Switch 2: What Are New Features? Where To Buy And How Much It Costs?

Nintendo has officially released the Switch 2 console. The console includes new features like interactive chat and screenshare. With over 2.2 million pre-orders in Japan alone, fans eagerly lined up at midnight events in Tokyo, New York, and Sydney to secure the console, marking an unprecedented level of demand in the gaming industry. Stock is flying off the shelves.

Nintendo Switch 2: What are the new features?

Both a handheld and a conventional console may be used with the Nintendo Switch 2. It has a screen-sharing feature and interactive chat. The screen has grown in size. Additionally, the quality of the display has enhanced. The goal of these upgrades is to improve gamers' experiences.

First impressions on the Switch 2? twitter/k2MyU9WekM

- Nintendo Switch 2 News (@NinSwitchIntel) June 5, 2025

The console is powered by a custom Nvidia Tegra processor, offering improved performance and 4K output when docked. Additional enhancements include 256 GB of internal storage, redesigned Joy-Con controllers with magnetic attachment, and new social features like GameChat and GameShare.

Following its 2017 debut, the original Nintendo Switch gained popularity. In 2019, the Switch Lite, a portable device, was released. Game sales were boosted by both versions. These platforms helped popular titles like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild succeed.

Nintendo Switch 2: Price and how to buy?

The cost of the basic Switch 2 is $450. The new Mario Kart World game comes in a $500 package. Both physical stores and the internet carry it. It is sold by big-box retailers including Walmart, Target, and Best Buy. The console is also available at GameStop. However, stock shortages might result from overwhelming demand.

Nintendo Switch 2: Check out launch games

Mario Kart, improved versions of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Cyberpunk 2077, Hogwarts Legacy, and more are among the outstanding array of titles available on the Nintendo Switch 2. Hades 2, Street Fighter 6, Sonic X Shadow Generations, and Yakuza 0 are among the other games. No Man's Sky and Civilization VII also eliminated.

Additionally, the Switch Online GameCube library offers free performance improvements for a few older Nintendo games, like Wind Waker and F-Zero GX. Launch day is a big day since the Switch 2 Welcome Tour features the new hardware.

By March 2026, Nintendo anticipates selling 15 million Switch 2s. For the most recent fiscal year, the company's profits dropped by 43 percent. It now anticipates a rise in income from the Switch 2.