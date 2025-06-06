Bekaert - Update On The Share Buyback Program And The Liquidity Agreement

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement Period from 29 May 2025 to 4 June 2025 Share Buyback Program

On 28 February 2025 , Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased. Bekaert announces today that during the period from 29 May 2025 to 4 June 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 61 620 shares. The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 29 May 2025 to 4 June 2025:



Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 29 May 2025 Euronext Brussels 8 000 35.68 35.85 35.45 285 440

MTF CBOE 4 000 35.67 35.85 35.50 142 680

MTF Turquoise







-

MTF Aquis







- 30 May 2025 Euronext Brussels 8 000 35.68 35.90 35.35 285 440

MTF CBOE 4 000 35.67 35.90 35.35 142 680

MTF Turquoise







-

MTF Aquis







- 2 June 2025 Euronext Brussels 7 323 35.61 35.80 35.30 260 772

MTF CBOE 3 893 35.60 35.75 35.30 138 591

MTF Turquoise







-

MTF Aquis







- 3 June 2025 Euronext Brussels 8 500 35.41 35.55 35.30 300 985

MTF CBOE 4 404 35.45 35.55 35.30 156 122

MTF Turquoise







-

MTF Aquis







- 4 June 2025 Euronext Brussels 8 500 35.77 36.20 35.25 304 045

MTF CBOE 5 000 35.73 36.20 35.40 178 650

MTF Turquoise











MTF Aquis









Total

61 620 35.63 36.20 35.25 2 195 405

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 500 shares during the period from 29 May 2025 to 4 June 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 2 300 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 29 May 2025 to 4 June 2025:



Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 29 May 2025 200 35.50 35.50 35.50 7 100 30 May 2025 200 35.30 35.30 35.30 7 060 2 June 2025 800 35.40 35.50 35.25 28 320 3 June 2025 500 35.36 35.40 35.25 17 680 4 June 2025 800 35.35 35.50 35.30 28 280 Total 2 500





88 440







Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 29 May 2025 700 35.66 35.80 35.60 24 962 30 May 2025 567 35.82 36.00 35.70 20 310 2 June 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 3 June 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 4 June 2025 1 033 35.90 36.20 35.75 37 085 Total 2 300





82 357

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 34 867 shares.

On 4 June 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 820 450 own shares, or 3.45% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment

p250606E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement