Korean Leader Lee Likely On A Collision Course With Trump

MENAFN - Asia Times) The new South Korean president, Lee Jae-myung, calls himself a foreign policy“pragmatist.” He says he is driven by South Korea's national interest, rather than ideology, and has spoken of his desire to improve relations with China and North Korea.

Under the former president, Yoon Suk Yeol, South Korea's relationship with these countries came under increasing strain . Yoon adopted a confrontational stance toward North Korea, and openly sided with Washington in its rivalry with Beijing. Lee's vision may bring his government into conflict with the Trump administration.

On the campaign trail, Lee sought to dispel doubts about his commitment to the longstanding military alliance between the US and South Korea. He repeatedly described Seoul's relationship with Washington as the“basic axis of our diplomacy.”

But he signaled that there would be some rebalancing of relations under his leadership, stressing that South Korea should not rely solely on the US. This reflects the fundamental belief of liberal politicians in South Korea. While acknowledging the importance of ties with the US, they want a more balanced relationship with other regional powers like China.

Lee says closer relations with China will occur within the framework of South Korea's alliance with the US. But, with Washington and Beijing battling for global influence , this is still likely to become a major point of tension with the US. The Trump administration has taken a hawkish approach towards China and wants its allies to do the same.