Epilepsy Market Analysis 2034: Clinical Trials, EMA, PDMA, FDA Approval, Treatment Market, Medication, Prevalence, Revenue, Statistics And Companies By Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Epilepsy Market"Epilepsy Companies such as Neurocrine Biosciences, UCB Pharma, Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Equilibre Biopharmaceuticals, Ovid Therapeutics, SK Biopharmaceuticals (SK Life Science), Idorsia Pharmaceuticals, Aquestive Therapeutics, Eisai, Atnahs Pharma (Pharmanovia), Knopp Biosciences, Alexza Pharmaceuticals, Takeda, and others.

(Albany, USA) DelveInsight's“ Epilepsy Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2034 ” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Epilepsy, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Epilepsy market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The Epilepsy market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, the market share of the individual therapies, and the current and forecasted Epilepsy market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Epilepsy treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the Epilepsy market.

Epilepsy Treatment Market is projected to witness substantial growth over the next few years, driven by advancements in treatment modalities and increasing awareness of the condition. The pipeline for Epilepsy Therapeutics includes promising candidates that aim to not only treat acute attacks but also prevent recurrence.

Epilepsy Market Analysis

Key Takeaways from the Epilepsy Market Report



Epilepsy Treatment Market Size in the 7MM was approximately USD 9 billion in 2023 and is projected to increase during the forecast period (2024–2034), with a CAGR of approximately 7%.

Promising Epilepsy Therapies such as Satralizumab, GWP42003-P, Cannabidiol, Carisbamate, XEN1101, Ganaxalone, and others.

In March 2025, EpiWatch, Inc., a commercial-stage company spun out from Johns Hopkins University, announced that it received FDA 510(k) clearance to market EpiWatch in the U.S. EpiWatch® is a Continuous Seizure Monitor (CSM) platform that works with Apple Watch to detect and alert for tonic-clonic seizures in people with epilepsy.

In January 2025, the FDA granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) to Capsida Biotherapeutics for CAP-002, a first-in-class gene therapy for STXBP1 disorder, developed in collaboration with Dr. Mingshan Xue at Texas Children's Duncan Neurological Research Institute.

In January 2025, Alembic received FDA approval for its generic version of AbbVie's Depakote Sprinkle, divalproex sodium delayed-release capsules (125 mg). Divalproex sodium is an anti-epileptic drug used to treat epilepsy, specifically for complex partial seizures, simple and complex absence seizures, and as adjunctive therapy for multiple seizure types.

In the 7MM, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of epilepsy were nearly 7 million in 2023, which is expected to increase at a CAGR of 0.4% by 2034.

In the US, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of epilepsy were approximately 3.3 million in 2023, of which nearly 14% of cases were diagnosed in children and 86% in adults; the total cases of epilepsy are expected to increase by 2034.

In 2023, the diagnosed prevalent cases in the EU4 and the UK comprised nearly 1.3 million male cases and 1.5 million female cases. These numbers are expected to rise throughout the study period.

In 2023, among EU4 and the UK, Germany had the highest number of cases of epilepsy, i.e., 735 thousand, of which nearly 74% of the cases were focal epileptic seizures, 18% were generalized epileptic seizures, while 8% of the cases were other determined or undetermined epileptic seizures.

Among the 7MM, in 2023, Japan accounted for the second highest diagnosed prevalent cases of epilepsy, i.e., 890 thousand cases, these cases are expected to change during the study period. In Japan, among the other types of epilepsies and associated diseases, the highest cases were found in drug-resistant epilepsy/refractory cases, i.e., 82 thousand followed by photosensitivity and childhood absence epilepsy with equal cases, i.e., 44 thousand, in 2023. These cases are expected to change by 2034.

Epilepsy Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM



Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Epilepsy Based on Seizure Type Diagnosed Cases of Other Types of Epilepsies and Associated Diseases

Epilepsy Treatment Market

The Epilepsy treatment paradigm of epilepsy or its management strategies involves three main categories, i.e., pharmacotherapy, surgery, and alternative treatment strategies, including neurostimulation, ketogenic diet, and lifestyle changes. Medical professionals decide the treatment line according to the patient's condition and the severity of the case. Epilepsy treatment involves various drug classes to control seizures, including sodium channel blockers (e.g., phenytoin, lamotrigine), which stabilize neuronal activity by inhibiting abnormal electrical impulses. Calcium channel blockers (e.g., ethosuximide) are effective for absence seizures, while GABAergic agents (e.g., valproate, benzodiazepines) enhance inhibitory neurotransmission to reduce seizure frequency.

The epilepsy market is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of neurological disorders, increased awareness about the disease, and advancements in diagnostic technologies and treatment options, including novel anti-epileptic drugs (AEDs) and neuromodulation therapies. Additionally, growing healthcare expenditure and government support for rare and chronic diseases contribute to market expansion. However, several barriers hinder its growth, such as the high cost of advanced treatments, limited accessibility in low-income regions, and a lack of disease awareness in rural populations. Moreover, challenges related to drug-resistant epilepsy and the side effects associated with long-term AED usage continue to impede optimal disease management.

Marketed Epilepsy Drugs



LIBERVANT (diazepam buccal film): Aquestive Therapeutics/Atnahs Pharma (Pharmanovia)

EPIDIOLEX/EPIDYOLEX (cannabidiol): Jazz Pharmaceuticals

XCOPRI/ONTOZRY (cenobamate): SK Biopharmaceutical/Angelini Pharma/Ono Pharmaceutical AFINITOR DISPERZ/VOTUBIA (everolimus): Novartis

Emerging Epilepsy Drugs



XEN1101/Azetukalner: Xenon Pharmaceuticals Soticlestat (TAK-935): Takeda/Ovid Therapeutics

Epilepsy Market Outlook

Scope of the Epilepsy Market Report



Coverage- 7MM

Epilepsy Companies- Equilibre Biopharmaceuticals (Private), Eisai Co., Ltd. (TYO: 4523), Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN), SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (KRX: 326030), Atnahs Pharma (Private, now Pharmanovia), Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID), Idorsia Ltd (SWX: IDIA), Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XENE), Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST), UCB S.A. (EBR: UCB), Alexza Pharmaceuticals (Private), Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX), Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TYO: 4502), Knopp Biosciences and others.

Epilepsy Therapies- Satralizumab, GWP42003-P, Cannabidiol, Carisbamate, XEN1101, Ganaxalone, and others.

Epilepsy Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Epilepsy Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Epilepsy Market Access and Reimbursement

