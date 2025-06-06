Kumaon Quest: Indian Army Flags Off Motorcycle Expedition To Om Parvat And Adi Kailash
New Delhi: Aiming to inspire younger generations and celebrate women empowerment in the Kumaon region, the Indian Army has launched a 9-day a motorcycle expedition from New Delhi to Om Parvat and Adi Kailash in Uttarakhand.
Being led by Lieutenant Colonel Aditi Misra of the Indian Army's 8 Engineer, the motorcycle expedition will navigate the challenging terrains including Lipulekh Pass, Om Parvat, and Adi Kailash and also showcase the vibrant spirit of Kumaon.
A dedicated mother of two, Lt Col Aditi Misra has served with distinction in the force across challenging terrains, including Kargil, Assam, and Jammu and Kashmir.
In her illustrious 17-year career, Lt Col Misra has qualified in Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Warfare.
Also an avid mountaineer,“she continues to inspire with her leadership and resilience,” an official said.
Life in Army is that of adventure: Central Army Commander Lt Gen Anindiya Sengupta
On Thursday, the Central Army Commander, Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta flagged off the motorcycle expedition "Kumaon Quest", in a bid to engage the youth, promote tourism in the border areas in the Kumaon Hills.
Life in the Army is that of adventure. It builds endurance, mental toughness, and resilience. We always encourage adventure activities. The camaraderie and leadership built under pressure is something we want to instil in our troops, soldiers, and officers: Central Army Commander... twitter/jEUcis2oEL
- Anish Singh (@anishsingh21) June 5, 2025
During the 9-day, the members of the motorcycle expedition team will interact with the NCC cadets, offer them career guidance and insight about the Army way of life.
They will also honour Veer Naris and war veterans in the remote regions of Pithoragarh and Didihat.
The expedition is being conducted in collaboration with Hero MotoCorp Limited.
“The rally embodies the spirit of Nari Shakti, setting a powerful example of leadership, courage and inclusivity in the armed forces,” the official added.
With "Kumaon Quest," the Indian Army reaffirms its role not only as the guardian of India's borders but also a catalyst for societal transformation-building trust, inspiring the next generation and upholding its enduring motto of "Nation First, Always First".
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Everstake Secures SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001 & GDPR Compliance To Strengthen Institutional-Grade Security
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
CommentsNo comment