UBER CEO Says Ride-Hailing Service Exploring Stablecoin Use For Cross-Border Transfers

Uber Technologies (UBER) plans to explore stablecoin technology for international money transfers, Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi said on Thursday.

Shares of Uber Technologies closed up 1.46% at $84.67 on Thursday, before dipping 0.1% to $84.55 in after-hours trading.

During his speech at the Bloomberg Tech conference in San Francisco, Khosrowshahi said that Uber is currently in the "study phase" of evaluating stablecoin technology on the back of its potential cost-saving advantages for global operations.

He highlighted the practical advantages stablecoins provide beyond crypto's historic value, according to a Bloomberg report.

Stablecoins function as digital tokens that maintain their value by linking to fiat currencies like the U.S. dollar and securing their value through financial reserves.

Corporations and regulators have increasingly adopted stablecoins due to rising demand for cross-border payment solutions.

U.S. lawmakers have presented regulatory proposals for stablecoin oversight, while financial authorities such as the U.S. Treasury and Federal Reserve seek strong frameworks to mitigate systemic risks.

Uber has become part of a growing list of companies exploring blockchain-based financial solutions. Over the last year, Visa, PayPal, and Stripe separately launched stablecoin-related initiatives.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was 'bearish' amid 'low' message volume.

The stock has risen 34% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.