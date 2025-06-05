Nrx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) Signs Agreement To Acquire Kadima To Launch $100M Psychiatry Clinic Network



The Kadima Neuropsychiatry Institute acquisition is part of NRx subsidiary HOPE Therapeutics' model for a planned national clinic network, and is expected to immediately improve revenue and EBITDA for NRx and HOPE Therapeutics.

HOPE aims to develop a network of up to 30 interventional psychiatry clinics by the end of 2025, with a $100 million pro forma run rate by YE 25.

Kadima specializes in interventional psychiatry, and Kadima's founder Dr. David Feifel, will join HOPE as Chief Medical Innovation Officer. NRx's broader pipeline includes FDA-designated treatments for bipolar depression and acute suicidality.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: NRXP) , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, known for treating suicidal bipolar depression and acute suicidal depression, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Kadima Neuropsychiatry Institute. The Kadima acquisition agreement (not yet closed) is part of HOPE's strategy to establish a scalable mental health treatment network of interventional psychiatry clinics. ( ).

Kadima, located in La Jolla, California, will become the clinical and operational template for the proposed network. Known for its work in interventional psychiatry, the clinic's integration with...

