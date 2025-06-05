Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Helical Insight Announces Upcoming Release Of Version 6.0 Featuring Advanced Canned Reporting Module


2025-06-05 10:02:38
(MENAFN- GetNews) Hyderabad, India - Helical Insight, an open-source business intelligence (BI) platform, has announced the forthcoming launch of Helical Insight 6.0, which will include a new Canned Reporting Module. The release aims to provide a modern reporting alternative for organizations currently relying on legacy costly platforms such as SSRS, Crystal Reports, Jasper Reports, Oracle Reports, and Pentaho Reports.

Addressing the Limitations of Legacy Reporting Tools

As support for legacy reporting systems continues to diminish, changes in licensing terms and associated costs rise, organizations are increasingly seeking modern alternatives. Key challenges associated with these legacy platforms include:

  • Outdated technology architectures incompatible with cloud environments
  • Escalating licensing fees and complex pricing structures
  • Diminishing vendor support following mergers and acquisitions
  • Limited integration with contemporary data sources and APIs
  • Security risks due to lack of modern frameworks
  • Arbitrary changes in licensing T&C affecting the usage

Canned Reporting Capabilities

The Canned Reporting Module in Helical Insight 6.0 is designed to support high-precision reporting use cases. Core capabilities include:

  • Pixel-Perfect Output: Suitable for generating structured documents and forms kind of reports such as salary slips, invoices, and compliance reports
  • Advanced Document Formatting: Support for pagination, headers, footers, images, and multi-page layouts
  • Data Connectivity: Integration with flat files, SQL databases, REST APIs, unstructured data, cloud warehouses, and data lakes
  • Multiple Export Formats: Reports can be exported in various formats like PDF, Excel, CSV, ODT, and print-ready versions
  • Access Control: Row-level security ensures user-specific data segregation
  • Embedding Support: Reports can be embedded within external applications

Business Intelligence Beyond Reporting

Helical Insight 6.0 extends beyond traditional reporting to offer a full BI suite:

  • Interactive Dashboards: With drill-down, drill-through, and real-time analytics capabilities
  • Responsive Design: Mobile-compatible dashboards suitable for various device types
  • Deployment Flexibility: Cloud-native design supports deployments on AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, or on-premises
  • Open-Source Architecture: Enables extensibility and customization without vendor restrictions

Operational and Cost Considerations

Organizations transitioning to Helical Insight 6.0 have reported:

  • Significant reductions in software expenditure due to simplified pricing structures
  • Lower IT overhead through ease of deployment and maintenance
  • Continuity of support through professional services and long-term development plans

Migration and Implementation Support

To assist in the transition from legacy systems, Helical Insight offers a range of services including:

  • Assessment of existing reporting infrastructure
  • Technical consultation for enterprise migration planning
  • Onboarding and training resources for internal teams
  • Help with trial, evaluation and POC

About Helical Insight

Helical Insight is an open-source BI platform developed to provide flexible, scalable analytics capabilities for organizations of all sizes. The platform focuses on delivering transparency and interoperability through its modular architecture, while offering enterprise features without reliance on proprietary ecosystems.

For more details please visit:

