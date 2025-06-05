Helical Insight Announces Upcoming Release Of Version 6.0 Featuring Advanced Canned Reporting Module
Addressing the Limitations of Legacy Reporting Tools
As support for legacy reporting systems continues to diminish, changes in licensing terms and associated costs rise, organizations are increasingly seeking modern alternatives. Key challenges associated with these legacy platforms include:
-
Outdated technology architectures incompatible with cloud environments
Escalating licensing fees and complex pricing structures
Diminishing vendor support following mergers and acquisitions
Limited integration with contemporary data sources and APIs
Security risks due to lack of modern frameworks
Arbitrary changes in licensing T&C affecting the usage
Canned Reporting Capabilities
The Canned Reporting Module in Helical Insight 6.0 is designed to support high-precision reporting use cases. Core capabilities include:
-
Pixel-Perfect Output: Suitable for generating structured documents and forms kind of reports such as salary slips, invoices, and compliance reports
Advanced Document Formatting: Support for pagination, headers, footers, images, and multi-page layouts
Data Connectivity: Integration with flat files, SQL databases, REST APIs, unstructured data, cloud warehouses, and data lakes
Multiple Export Formats: Reports can be exported in various formats like PDF, Excel, CSV, ODT, and print-ready versions
Access Control: Row-level security ensures user-specific data segregation
Embedding Support: Reports can be embedded within external applications
Business Intelligence Beyond Reporting
Helical Insight 6.0 extends beyond traditional reporting to offer a full BI suite:
-
Interactive Dashboards: With drill-down, drill-through, and real-time analytics capabilities
Responsive Design: Mobile-compatible dashboards suitable for various device types
Deployment Flexibility: Cloud-native design supports deployments on AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, or on-premises
Open-Source Architecture: Enables extensibility and customization without vendor restrictions
Operational and Cost Considerations
Organizations transitioning to Helical Insight 6.0 have reported:
-
Significant reductions in software expenditure due to simplified pricing structures
Lower IT overhead through ease of deployment and maintenance
Continuity of support through professional services and long-term development plans
Migration and Implementation Support
To assist in the transition from legacy systems, Helical Insight offers a range of services including:
-
Assessment of existing reporting infrastructure
Technical consultation for enterprise migration planning
Onboarding and training resources for internal teams
Help with trial, evaluation and POC
About Helical Insight
Helical Insight is an open-source BI platform developed to provide flexible, scalable analytics capabilities for organizations of all sizes. The platform focuses on delivering transparency and interoperability through its modular architecture, while offering enterprise features without reliance on proprietary ecosystems.
