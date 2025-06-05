Dimiour, A Vdart Group Company, Is Now Vdart Digital

One Brand. One Purpose.

ATLANTA, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VDart announces the rebranding of its technology consulting and digital services company, Dimiour, as VDart Digital.

"The name VDart Digital aligns our identity with the legacy and trust of VDart. It unifies our capabilities, from technology consulting and services to talent solutions, under a single, recognizable brand. And most importantly, it makes it easier for our clients, partners and associates to see the full value we bring," said Sidd Ahmed, President and CEO of VDart.

VDart Digital will continue to provide a wide range of technology solutions and services previously offered under Dimiour - including digital strategy and transformation, AI and GenAI solutions, blockchain solutions, cloud migration and optimization, DevSecOps, connected services and technology platforms, custom software development, cybersecurity and identity management (IAM), data sciences and analytics, hyperautomation, system integration, enterprise SaaS solutions and implementation, managed services and quality engineering. This comprehensive expertise ensures that we can handle all aspects of technology projects efficiently and with the highest quality.

"Some of the brightest minds in technology and industry have joined us - not just for what we build, but for how we think," said Mohamed Irfan Peeran, Managing Director of VDart Digital. "We're solving real business challenges with emerging technologies, and that mission continues to attract innovators who want to make a meaningful impact. Our clients partner with us because we bring clarity to complexity - with solutions that are grounded, agile and built for real-world outcomes."

About VDart Digital

VDart Digital (formerly known as Dimiour), headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, with a branch office in Plano, Texas, is a leading global digital technology company specializing in technology consulting and system integration. With a global presence in Belgium, Canada, Costa Rica, India, Malaysia, Mexico, and the United Arab Emirates, we are strategically positioned to meet client needs wherever they are.

At VDart Digital, we offer versatile delivery models, including onsite, onshore, nearshore, offshore, and multi-shore, ensuring flexibility and convenience. Our adaptive pricing structures include fixed price, time and material (T&M), dedicated teams (squads/pods), milestone-based, value-based, and hybrid models, providing our customers with cost-effective options that align with their budget and project requirements.

SOURCE Vdart Inc

