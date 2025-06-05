Pure Parima Nominated For Newsweek's 2025 Readers' Choice Award For Best Sheets

Lumberton, New Jersey - Pure Parima is honored to announce its nomination in Newsweek's 2025 Readers' Choice Awards in the“Best Sheets” category. This recognition underscores the brand's commitment to delivering luxurious, certified Egyptian cotton bedding that combines comfort, quality, and sustainability.

The Readers' Choice Awards are editorially driven, with nominees selected by a panel of experts across various fields. Pure Parima's inclusion reflects its dedication to excellence in the home textiles industry.

Voting for the Readers' Choice Awards begins on Thursday, June 5 at noon ET and concludes on Thursday, July 3 at 11:59 am ET. Supporters are encouraged to cast their votes for Pure Parima during this period.

“Being nominated for Newsweek's Readers' Choice Award is a testament to our unwavering commitment to quality and the trust our customers place in us,” said Parima Ijaz, Founder of Pure Parima.“We are dedicated to providing authentic Egyptian cotton bedding that enhances our customers' sleep experience.”

For more information on the awards and to participate in the voting process, please visit Newsweek's 2025 Readers' Choice Awards . For more information on Pure Parima and to shop their products, please visit .

About Pure Parima

Pure Parima is an elevated lifestyle brand known for its meticulously crafted luxury products, starting with the highest-quality Egyptian cotton bedding. As an industry leader in premium home goods, Pure Parima is committed to superior craftsmanship and eco-friendly practices. What began as a luxury bedding company has now grown into a destination for wellness-inspired living, offering beautifully made essentials to support health, relaxation, and an elevated lifestyle.