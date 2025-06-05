Lakeshore Foundation Hosts First US Para Powerlifting Competition Of 2025

US Para Powerlifting athlete Ashley Dyce sits up after a successful lift at the 2025 US Para Powerlifting National Team Qualifier hosted by Lakeshore Foundation. Photo: Lakeshore Foundation

US Para Powerlifting athlete Adam Sivia successfully completes a lift at the 2025 US Para Powerlifting National Team Qualifier hosted by Lakeshore Foundation. Photo: Lakeshore Foundation.

Athletes and coaches pose for a group photo at the 2025 US Para Powerlifting National Team Qualifier hosted by Lakeshore Foundation. Photo: Lakeshore Foundation.

12 US players qualify for international competition in Cairo

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Twelve American athletes have punched their tickets to compete at the 2025 Cairo World Para Powerlifting Championships, taking place October 10-18, 2025.

Bobby Body

Jordan Braund

Ashley Dyce

Brett Forbes

Brinley Hutson

Jake Herbert

David Horvath

Christian Largo

Dave Page

Garrison Redd

Ahmed Shafik

Adam Sivia

These athletes secured their spots at this year's world championships after traveling to Birmingham, Ala. and competing in the US Para Powerlifting National Team Qualifier on May 31 hosted by Lakeshore Foundation . For the qualifier competition, athletes were divided into two groups of six, with each athlete having one lift attempt in three different rounds. The competition pool was comprised of athletes with a vast array of experience, including two Paralympians.

“This past weekend, US Para Powerlifting started its road to LA28,” said Coach and High Performance Manager Mary C. Hodge.“Twelve athletes qualified and, while some of the athletes are seasoned athletes from the last quad, four are new to the international pathway. I am excited and filled with anticipation for what the future holds for them on the international stage.”

In December 2024, Lakeshore Foundation's Lakeshore National Adapted Sports Organization was named the new national governing body of US Para Powerlifting. This marks the first competition for US Para Powerlifting since that announcement.

About Lakeshore Foundation

With roots dating back to 1925, Lakeshore Foundation, a Birmingham, Ala. nonprofit organization, has emerged as a world leader in health promotion, research, fitness, recreation, and sports advocacy for people with a disability, veterans, seniors and parasport activities. As a U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Site, Lakeshore is home to the Lakeshore National Adapted Sports Organization (LNASO) which serves as the National Governing Body for USA Wheelchair Rugby, US Para Powerlifting and Boccia United States. For more information on Lakeshore Foundation, visit .

Terry Schrimscher

Director of Communication

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.