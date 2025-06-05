FMS 2025 Announces Professional Development Series Tutorials

Pre-Conference Tracks Offer Attendees Top Instructors, Certificates, and Clear Information on the Latest Innovations in Memory and Storage

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FMS: the Future of Memory and Storage , the world's largest conference dedicated to high-performance memory and storage innovation, is proud to announce the return of its Professional Development Series (PDS) . Taking place on Monday afternoon, August 4, 2025-the day before the official start of FMS-the PDS provides technical professionals a unique opportunity to sharpen their expertise, engage directly with industry leaders, and earn an FMS Professional Development Certificate.

The 2025 seminar series features four advanced educational tracks covering key sectors in memory and storage technology:



Memory-Centric Computing

DRAM Technology and Applications

Emerging Nonvolatile Memory and High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) Advanced Alternatives for AI Data Access

Each track includes focused sessions led by top technologists from organizations including KIOXIA, Nvidia, Georgia Tech, and ETH Zurich. Attendees may choose sessions across different topics or follow a full two-part seminar for deeper immersion. All sessions will be held at the Santa Clara Convention Center from 1:00–2:45 PM and 3:15–5:00 PM.

"FMS has always been the definitive event to stay ahead of the curve," said Chuck Sobey, FMS Innovation Ambassador. "Our Professional Development Series is designed to give participants practical, immediately applicable insights while earning a certificate that underscores their technical advancement."

The full PDS seminar lineup includes:

1:00 – 2:45 PM



PDS-A1 Memory-Centric Computing Part 1: Fundamental Techniques

PDS-B1 DRAM for AI – HBM and What's Next

PDS-C1 DRAM Part 1: Introduction to DRAM Technology PDS-D1 AiSAQTM: Scaling RAG Beyond DRAM Limits with SSD

3:15 – 5:00 PM



PDS-A2 Memory-Centric Computing Part 2: Advanced Applications

PDS-B2 Emerging Technologies for Future Memory Systems

PDS-C2 DRAM Part 2: Solutions for a Fragmented Application Space PDS-D2 Rearchitecting Storage for GenAI ("Storage-Next")

Participants can register for the Professional Development Series individually or as a $100 addition to a full 3-day conference pass. This latter combination is FMS's "All-Access" pass. Space is limited. Registration is now open for FMS 2025 and the Professional Development Series.

For sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities, view the prospectus here .

About FMS: The Future of Memory and Storage

FMS: the Future of Memory and Storage, produced by Conference ConCepts, is the premier global event showcasing cutting-edge developments in multi-billion-dollar high-speed memory and storage technologies. As the world's largest conference and exhibition in this sector, FMS highlights mainstream applications, breakthrough innovations, key enabling technologies, and the full spectrum of players-from leading vendors to disruptive startups. This event spans critical application areas including AI, enterprise data centers, high-performance computing, mobile devices at the edge, and embedded systems. FMS serves as a dynamic hub where technology professionals, executive leaders, customers, cloud providers, hyperscaler companies, and industry analysts converge to explore the evolving landscape of memory and storage. Emphasizing our commitment to innovation, FMS is shaping the future of storage-especially at its intersection with artificial intelligence.

Press Contact:

Michelle Suzuki

310-930-6655



SOURCE FMS: The Future of Memory and Storage

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED