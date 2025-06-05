PDMA Issues Heatwave Alert Across KP From June 7 To 12
According to PDMA, the heatwave will be particularly intense in the central and southern districts. The extreme heat may trigger dust storms, strong winds, increased risk of heatstroke, and put pressure on water resources.
Citizens have been advised to avoid unnecessary exposure to sunlight, increase water intake, and ensure that vulnerable groups-especially children and the elderly-remain indoors between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
The PDMA has also warned that the high temperatures may cause rapid melting of snow reserves in upper regions, raising the risk of elevated water levels in streams and rivers.
Farmers are urged to take precautionary measures during harvesting and protect livestock from the heat. District administrations, health services, paramedics, Rescue 1122, and heatstroke centers have been directed to remain on high alert and fully operational throughout the period.
The public is advised to check vehicle engines and tires before travel and to contact PDMA's emergency helpline at 1700 in case of emergencies.
