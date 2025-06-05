Degenerative Disc Disease Pipeline 2025: Mechanism Of Action, Route Of Administration, And Clinical Trial Insights Explored By Delveinsight Mesoblast, Discgenics, Biosplice Therapeutics, BIOPHARM

MENAFN - GetNews)



(Las Vegas, Nevada, United States) As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Degenerative Disc Disease pipeline constitutes 15+ key companies continuously working towards developing 15+ Degenerative Disc Disease treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

The Degenerative Disc Disease Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

“Degenerative Disc Disease Pipeline Insight, 2025 " report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Degenerative Disc Disease Market.

Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Degenerative Disc Disease treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Degenerative Disc Disease companies working in the treatment market are Spine BioPharma, Inc., BioRestorative Therapies, Mesoblast, Ltd., Biosplice Therapeutics, Causeway Therapeutics, AnGes, Inc., DiscGenics, Kuros Biosciences, BioRestorative Therapies, Angitia Biopharmaceuticals, and others, are developing therapies for the Degenerative Disc Disease treatment



Emerging Degenerative Disc Disease therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- SB-01, BRTX-100, Rexlemestrocel-L, Lorecivivint, CWT 002, AMG0103, IDCT, KUR 113, BRTX-100, AGA111, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Degenerative Disc Disease market in the coming years.

In March 2025, Discure Technologies, a clinical-stage medical device company developing innovative treatments for degenerative disc disease and other orthopedic conditions, has announced its acceptance into the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Total Product Life Cycle (TPLC) Advisory Program (TAP). This inclusion is expected to accelerate patient access to the Discure System, the company's bioelectronic implant, which had earlier been granted Breakthrough Device designation by the FDA. In September 2024, Spine BioPharma, Inc., a development-stage company focused on non-opioid, non-surgical treatments for Degenerative Disc Disease (DDD), has announced the completion of patient enrollment for its U.S. Phase 3 clinical trial of SB-01 For Injection (SB-01). The Phase 3 MODEL trial (MOderate – Severe Degenerative Disc Disease Evaluation of the Lumbar Spine) enrolled 417 patients over two years at 30 research sites across the U.S. SB-01 is the first intradiscal pharmacologic therapy to advance to Phase 3 trials for the treatment of chronic low back pain (CLBP) and the related loss of function caused by DDD.

Degenerative Disc Disease Overview

Degenerative Disc Disease (DDD) is a condition where the intervertebral discs-cushion-like structures between the spine's vertebrae-gradually lose hydration, flexibility, and height due to aging or wear and tear. This degeneration can lead to pain, stiffness, reduced mobility, and sometimes nerve compression, causing symptoms like numbness or weakness in the limbs. DDD most commonly affects the cervical (neck) and lumbar (lower back) spine. It is not technically a disease but a natural part of aging for many people. Treatment options include physical therapy, pain management, lifestyle changes, and in severe cases, surgical intervention like spinal fusion or disc replacement.

Emerging Degenerative Disc Disease Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



SB-01: Spine BioPharma, Inc.

BRTX-100: BioRestorative Therapies

Rexlemestrocel-L: Mesoblast, Ltd.

Lorecivivint: Biosplice Therapeutics

CWT 002: Causeway Therapeutics

AMG0103: AnGes, Inc.

IDCT: DiscGenics

KUR 113: Kuros Biosciences

BRTX-100: BioRestorative Therapies AGA111: Angitia Biopharmaceuticals

Some of the key companies in the Degenerative Disc Disease Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Degenerative Disc Disease are - Mesoblast, Ltd., BioRestorative Therapies, DiscGenics, Inc., Biosplice Therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, SpineOvations, BIOPHARM GmbH, Yuhan, Histogen Inc., Spine BioPharma, Inc., Angitia Biopharmaceuticals, Notogen, AnGes, Inc., FibroGenesis, Genequine Biotherapeutics, Causeway Therapeutics, and others.

Degenerative Disc Disease Pipeline Market Drivers

Increase in the prevalence of Degenerative Disc Disease, increasing Research and Development activities are some of the important factors that are fueling the Degenerative Disc Disease Market.

Degenerative Disc Disease Pipeline Market Barriers

However, cost associated with the treatment, poor patient compliance and other factors are creating obstacles in the Degenerative Disc Disease Market growth.

Key Degenerative Disc Disease Companies: Spine BioPharma, Inc., BioRestorative Therapies, Mesoblast, Ltd., Biosplice Therapeutics, Causeway Therapeutics, AnGes, Inc., DiscGenics, Kuros Biosciences, BioRestorative Therapies, Angitia Biopharmaceuticals, and others

Key Degenerative Disc Disease Therapies: SB-01, BRTX-100, Rexlemestrocel-L, Lorecivivint, CWT 002, AMG0103, IDCT, KUR 113, BRTX-100, AGA111, and others

