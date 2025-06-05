GCC Chief Congratulates Arabs, Muslims On Eid Al-Adha

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, June 5 (KUNA) -- GCC Secretary-General Jassem Al-Budaiwi on Thursday voiced warm greetings and congratulations to GCC, Arab and Muslim leaders and peoples on the advent of Eid Al-Adha.
In a press statement, the GCC chief said this occasion reflects the values of tolerance, solidarity and togetherness, while wishing further goodness and blessings for all Gulf, Arab and Muslim peoples. (end)
