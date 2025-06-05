403
Kuwait Amir Receives Eid Al-Adha Greetings From UAE Pres.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 5 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Thursday received a call from UAE President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha.
During the phone conversation, the UAE president wished His Highness the Amir good health and the State of Kuwait further progress and prosperity under his wise leadership.
In turn, His Highness the Amir thanked the UAE president for this good gesture that reflected the depth of firm relations between both countries and peoples, congratulating him on Eid Al-Adha, wishing him well and the UAE and its people more development and prosperity under his wise leadership. (end)
