Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Amir Receives Eid Al-Adha Greetings From UAE Pres.


2025-06-05 03:04:55
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 5 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Thursday received a call from UAE President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha.
During the phone conversation, the UAE president wished His Highness the Amir good health and the State of Kuwait further progress and prosperity under his wise leadership.
In turn, His Highness the Amir thanked the UAE president for this good gesture that reflected the depth of firm relations between both countries and peoples, congratulating him on Eid Al-Adha, wishing him well and the UAE and its people more development and prosperity under his wise leadership. (end)
mt


MENAFN05062025000071011013ID1109642640

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search