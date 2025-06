Lara Dutta Pens Emotional Note As She Mourns Dad's Demise

A few days after the demise of her father LK Dutta, Bollywood actor Lara Dutta Bhupathi on Wednesday took to Instagram and penned down an emotional note.

In her post, she talked about how she learnt to "debate, argue, negotiate, reason and dazzle" from her father.

"My wonderful, brave, fighter of a father, went quietly into the good night on the 31st of May...... He fought long and hard against an illness that debilitated him over the last few months.... He bore pain with the stoicism of a battle worn soldier and displayed a courage and willingness to beat the odds, that sometimes defied all logic..... He rewrote any concept I had of the body breaking down or succumbing to an inevitable end....Some moments with my father are etched into my bones forever..... my dad hoisting a 3 year old me up on his shoulders to look at the stars at night and call out all the constellations...... the feet that I stood on as a five year old to learn to waltz......the hand that I held as I scampered as fast as I could beside him to match his stride as we walked through eucalyptus groves and planned how I would study under Carl Sagan..... the lap I sat on while I air played an imaginary piano to the sound of his favourite Richard Clayderman tape," she wrote.

"I learnt to be brave, I learnt to be fearless, I learnt to stand up for myself and for others, I learnt to tell a good joke, even at my own expense..... I learnt to try and be selfless.... I learnt it all from him.....I also know that this is not the end..... whether physically here or not, he and I are somewhere, on some plane, in some dimension, in some alternate reality, dancing a waltz together, with my hand in his .I carry your heart dad...... I carry it in my heart."

Lara Dutta's father, retired wing commander LK Dutta, breathed his last on May 31.