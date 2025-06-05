MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) PlayX Showcases AI-Powered Transparency and Fairness at SiGMA Asia 2025 in Manila

MANILA, June 5, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - PlayX ( ), the next-generation online gaming platform powered by proprietary artificial intelligence, proudly announces its successful participation at SiGMA Asia 2025, held from June 1 to 4, 2025, at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay, Metro Manila, Philippines ( ). Invited among a distinguished group of global innovators, PlayX unveiled its cutting-edge AI-driven system designed to deliver unmatched fairness, transparency, and user trust in the online gaming space.

In a digital era where manual oversight remains the industry norm - often leading to delays, inconsistencies, and human error - PlayX offers a bold alternative: a fully autonomous system that continuously audits and optimizes platform integrity in real time.







"It was an honor to be invited to SiGMA Asia 2025 and to present our vision among the world's leading minds in gaming technology," said Mark Carter, CEO of PlayX, "At PlayX, we've engineered a platform where transparency is not a feature - it's the foundation."

Key Features of the PlayX Platform:



Real-Time AI Monitoring - Ensures each game session adheres to fair-play protocols

Adaptive Machine Learning - Continuously refines the system based on user behavior and feedback loops

Tamper-Proof Infrastructure - Prevents any form of manipulation or interference Transparent by Design - Every result is traceable, verifiable, and audit-ready

PlayX's presence at SiGMA Asia 2025 further solidifies its role as a global leader in responsible, technology-first digital entertainment. The platform attracted attention from industry experts, regulators, and enterprise partners - all eager to explore how AI can redefine trust at scale in the online gaming ecosystem.

About PlayX

PlayX is a forward-thinking online gaming platform built to deliver fairness, security, and full transparency. Driven by proprietary AI and data integrity systems, PlayX sets a new standard in digital entertainment - eliminating bias and manual oversight, and providing users worldwide with a truly fair and trustworthy gaming experience.

Media contact

Zane Caldwell, Chief Marketing Officer, PlayX

Email: ...