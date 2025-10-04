Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Al-Eid, Al-Shahwani, Almas And Shine At Hathab

2025-10-04 02:19:46
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Khaled al-Eid, Manar Rashid al-Shahwani and Yaqoub Nasser Al Mass were among the standout winners on the second day of the third round of the Qatar Equestrian Tour – Longines Hathab staged at the Qatar Equestrian Federation's indoor arena.

Saudi rider al-Eid triumphed in the Golden Tour (140cm) with Racker, edging Bader al-Fard on Levigon and Qatar's Hamad Nasser al-Qadi on Edison.

The Open Class (110cm) was won by al-Mass aboard Pontendro, with Mohammed Dhafi al-Ardi second on Destiny and Chun Yuen Ammy Xiao third with Carton. In the junior category, Chun Yuen secured top spot riding Carton, ahead of Sharida Nasser al-Kaabi on Extra Bam and Tamim bin Joaan bin Hamad al-Thani on Just In Time.

In the Future Riders (70cm) class, al-Shahwani clinched first place with Frederikshof, followed by Eva al-Jarmakani on Korapaun and Alia Ahmed al-Khater on Zoro al-Eid Manar Rashid al-Shahwani Yaqoub Nasser Al Mass Qatar Equestrian Tour – Longines Hathab Qatar Equestrian Federation

