403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Al-Eid, Al-Shahwani, Almas And Shine At Hathab
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Khaled al-Eid, Manar Rashid al-Shahwani and Yaqoub Nasser Al Mass were among the standout winners on the second day of the third round of the Qatar Equestrian Tour – Longines Hathab staged at the Qatar Equestrian Federation's indoor arena.
Saudi rider al-Eid triumphed in the Golden Tour (140cm) with Racker, edging Bader al-Fard on Levigon and Qatar's Hamad Nasser al-Qadi on Edison.
The Open Class (110cm) was won by al-Mass aboard Pontendro, with Mohammed Dhafi al-Ardi second on Destiny and Chun Yuen Ammy Xiao third with Carton. In the junior category, Chun Yuen secured top spot riding Carton, ahead of Sharida Nasser al-Kaabi on Extra Bam and Tamim bin Joaan bin Hamad al-Thani on Just In Time.
In the Future Riders (70cm) class, al-Shahwani clinched first place with Frederikshof, followed by Eva al-Jarmakani on Korapaun and Alia Ahmed al-Khater on Zoro al-Eid Manar Rashid al-Shahwani Yaqoub Nasser Al Mass Qatar Equestrian Tour – Longines Hathab Qatar Equestrian Federation
Saudi rider al-Eid triumphed in the Golden Tour (140cm) with Racker, edging Bader al-Fard on Levigon and Qatar's Hamad Nasser al-Qadi on Edison.
The Open Class (110cm) was won by al-Mass aboard Pontendro, with Mohammed Dhafi al-Ardi second on Destiny and Chun Yuen Ammy Xiao third with Carton. In the junior category, Chun Yuen secured top spot riding Carton, ahead of Sharida Nasser al-Kaabi on Extra Bam and Tamim bin Joaan bin Hamad al-Thani on Just In Time.
In the Future Riders (70cm) class, al-Shahwani clinched first place with Frederikshof, followed by Eva al-Jarmakani on Korapaun and Alia Ahmed al-Khater on Zoro al-Eid Manar Rashid al-Shahwani Yaqoub Nasser Al Mass Qatar Equestrian Tour – Longines Hathab Qatar Equestrian Federation
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Ozak AI Partners With Pyth Network To Deliver Real-Time Market Data Across 100+ Blockchains
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Stocktwits Launches Stocktoberfest With Graniteshares As Title Partner
- Casper (CSPR) Is Listed On Gate As Part Of Continued U.S. Market Expansion
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
CommentsNo comment