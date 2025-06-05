One In Five Bee Colonies Failed To Survive Swiss Winter
The Lake Geneva region has been hardest hit, Apisuisse reported on Wednesday.
According to the traditional winter mortality survey, 18.9% of colonies did not make it through the cold season, a proportion up 4% on the previous year.
+ Read about Switzerland's 'battle of the bees'
Bee colony mortality was highest in the Lake Geneva region, at 28.9%. The canton of Zurich (23.3%) and Ticino (22.5%) were also above the national average. Central Switzerland has the lowest mortality rate, at 15.8%.'Cement' honey
Winter mortality in bee colonies is a complex phenomenon. For around two decades, losses have fluctuated at a high level, with no clear trend, according to Apisuisse.
This winter, forest honey has attracted particular attention. Colonies that spent the winter on forest honey recorded significantly higher loss rates (23.4%) than those fed other foods (16.4%).
The reason could be linked to so-called cement honey, which contains a high proportion of melezitose, a sugar that causes honey to crystallise in the combs. According to Apisuisse, bees need a lot of energy and water to process this honey. It is also difficult for them to digest.More More More bee colonies but fewer beekeepers in Switzerland
This content was published on Apr 25, 2024 Despite high annual bee losses, the number of bee colonies bred in Switzerland has grown over the last ten years.Read more: More bee colonies but fewer beekeepers in Switzerlan
