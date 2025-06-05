Avionics Market Analysis: Key Trends, Share, Growth Drivers, And Forecast 2025-2034

Avionics Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Avionics Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034.

What Is The Prognosis For The Global Avionics Market ?

The global avionics market is set to leap forward from its robust $84.35 billion valuation in 2024 to an impressive $91.05 billion in 2025 experiencing a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.9%. This remarkable growth is accredited to a strong economic growth, increasing demand for commercial aircraft, aviation industry expansion, strict environment regulations, military modernisation, and a growing trend towards digital innovation and transformation. The Business Research Company's latest report investigates these factors shaping the market, their regional impact, and potential future trends and forecasts up to 2034.

Is The Avionics Market Poised For Exceptional Growth?

The avionics market size continues to demonstrate strong growth and is projected to see further expansion over the coming years. From $91.05 billion in 2025, the market is predicted to burgeon to $122.96 billion in 2029, growing at a CAGR of 7.8%. This growth into the next decade can be ascribed to digital transformation, climbing consumer disposable incomes, investments in aircraft fleet expansion, and a soaring demand for unmanned aerial vehicles, also known as UAVs. The period is also expected to witness several stroking trends, including the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning, the implementation of advanced cockpit displays, the utilization of data analytics and predictive maintenance, along with the introduction of remote and autonomous operations, and the application of augmented reality and virtual reality.

Are There Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Avionics Market?

One of the notable growth drivers of the avionics market is the upsurge in the requirement for new commercial aircraft. Commercial aircraft are crucial carriers of passengers or goods from one location to another and heavily rely on avionics systems for controlling onboard electronic systems and equipment. A report from Airbus, a Netherlands-based aerospace company, in February 2022, for instance, highlighted that the Asia-Pacific region alone needed 17,620 new passenger and freighter aircraft, inclusive of 13,660 small aircraft and 2,470 and 1,490 medium and large category aircraft respectively.

Who Are The Notable Industry Players Operating Within The Avionics Market?

Safran SA, Honeywell International Inc., Thales Group, L-3 Avionics Systems, Raytheon Technologies Ltd., GE Aviation Inc., BAE Systems plc, Meggitt plc, Rockwell Collins Inc., Panasonic Avionics Corporation, and Garmin Ltd. are some of the major companies operating in this dynamic market. It also includes players such as Universal Avionics System Corporation, Airbus SE, The Boeing Company, Cobham Limited, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leonardo S.p.A., Moog Inc., Esterline Technologies Corporation, Astronics Corporation, Elbit Systems Ltd., FLIR Systems Inc., Avidyne Corporation, Aspen Avionics Inc., FreeFlight Systems, Mid-Continent Instruments and Avionics, and Bendix Aviation Corporation.

What Key Trends Are Setting The Direction For The Avionics Market?

Notably, the focus of major companies in the avionics sector has shifted towards the development of innovative technologies that can strengthen their position in the market. For example, in March 2022, Genesys Aero Systems, a US-based flight systems, autopilot systems, and avionics components manufacturer, launched HeliSAS, a helicopter autopilot system. This innovative system governs the airspeed and allows the pilot to focus on cockpit tasks. Working on stability augmentation technology, the system leverages different sensors, including magnetometers, to effectively control the aircraft.

How Is The Avionics Market Segmented?

The avionics market can be divided on the basis of platform, sub-system and end user.

- By Platform: Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation, Business Jets, General Aviation, Helicopters

- By Sub System: Flight Management and Control, Health Monitoring, Electrical and Emergency, Communication Navigation and Surveillance

- By End User: Original Equipment Manufacturer OEM, After market

Subsegments include:

- By Commercial Aviation: Air Transport Aircraft, Regional Aircraft

- By Military Aviation: Fighter Aircraft, Transport Aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles UAVs

- By Business Jets: Light Jets, Mid-Size Jets, Large Jets

- By General Aviation: Single-Engine Aircraft, Multi-Engine Aircraft, Turboprop Aircraft

- By Helicopters: Civil Helicopters, Military Helicopters, Commercial Helicopters

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Avionics Market?

In 2024, North America was the largest region in the avionics market. Moving forward, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The avionics market report covers diverse regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

