Mass Timber Construction Gaining Ground As A Sustainable Alternative To Concrete And Steel
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|372
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$990.4 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$1300 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Demand for Sustainable Building Materials Propels Adoption of Mass Timber in Commercial Projects Growing Preference for Low-Carbon Structural Systems Throws the Spotlight on CLT and Glulam Technologies Government Incentives for Green Building Certifications Strengthen Business Case for Mass Timber Projects Advancements in Fire-Resistant Coating and Encapsulation Techniques Enhance Safety Compliance Integration of Prefabricated Timber Modules Accelerates On-Site Assembly and Construction Timelines Expansion of Urban Mid-Rise and High-Rise Projects Fuels Interest in Hybrid Concrete-Timber Systems Surge in Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) Tools Supports Quantification of Embodied Carbon in Mass Timber Emphasis on Biophilic Design Principles Drives Aesthetic Adoption in Commercial and Educational Buildings Increased Availability of CNC Machining and Modular Joints Boosts Design Flexibility in Timber Structures Stringent Emission and Material Use Policies Encourage Shift From Steel and Concrete to Engineered Wood Cost Competitiveness in Long-Span Structures Strengthens Use of Laminated Veneer Lumber and DLT Rise in Public Procurement of Timber Buildings Supports Institutional Adoption of Mass Timber Standards Expansion of Regional Sawmilling and Cross-Laminated Timber (CLT) Manufacturing Enhances Supply Chain Improved Acoustic and Seismic Performance Boosts Suitability for Mixed-Use Urban Environments Digitization in Design and BIM Integration Streamlines Engineering in Mass Timber Construction Growth in Net-Zero Energy Building Initiatives Accelerates Synergies With Sustainable Timber Frames Development of Performance Codes and Testing Protocols Encourages Broader Building Code Acceptance Demand for Rapid Construction in Disaster Relief and Temporary Housing Supports Portable Timber Modules Collaborations Between Timber Suppliers and Architects Drive Material Innovation and Project Proliferation Educational Outreach and Industry Training Programs Expand Workforce Readiness in Timber-Based Construction
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Some of the 39 companies featured in this Mass Timber Construction market report include:
- American Post & Beam Binderholz GmbH Blue Ridge Timberwrights Canadian Timberframes Ltd. Davis Frame Co. Hearthstone Homes, Inc. Honest Abe Log Homes, Inc. KLH Massivholz GmbH Lancaster County Timber Frames Inc. Maibec Mayr-Melnhof Holz Group Mercer Mass Timber Mid-Atlantic Timberframes Mill Creek Post & Beam Company Pircher Oberland Srl SmartLam North America Stora Enso Swinerton Timberlab XL Construction
