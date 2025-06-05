Dublin, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mass Timber Construction - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Mass Timber Construction was valued at US$990.4 Million in 2024 and is projected to reach US$1.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2030.

Why Is Mass Timber Construction Gaining Ground as a Sustainable Alternative to Concrete and Steel?

Mass timber construction is rapidly emerging as a transformative building methodology that combines sustainability, structural performance, and aesthetic appeal. Comprising engineered wood products like cross-laminated timber (CLT), glued laminated timber (glulam), nail-laminated timber (NLT), and dowel-laminated timber (DLT), mass timber is being used to construct mid- and high-rise buildings that traditionally relied on steel and concrete. Unlike conventional lumber, mass timber panels are structurally robust, dimensionally stable, and capable of bearing significant vertical and lateral loads - making them suitable for multi-story urban structures, schools, offices, and even tall towers.

The surge in demand is driven by the environmental imperative to reduce embodied carbon in construction materials. While concrete and steel are major contributors to global greenhouse gas emissions, mass timber acts as a carbon sink, storing more carbon than it emits during production when sustainably sourced. Additionally, prefabricated mass timber components enable faster on-site assembly, reduced waste, quieter construction, and lower foundation requirements. These benefits, when combined with rising urban densification and green building certifications, are positioning mass timber as a compelling solution for climate-resilient urban architecture.

How Are Material Science and Digital Design Enhancing Mass Timber Applications?

The adoption of mass timber is being accelerated by breakthroughs in material science and digital construction technologies. Modern CLT and glulam products are manufactured using high-precision lamination techniques, adhesive chemistry, and moisture control systems that ensure fire resistance, acoustic performance, and structural integrity. Innovations in fire engineering have shown that thick mass timber chars on the outside while retaining structural strength inside - meeting fire code requirements and increasing safety confidence among regulators and insurers.

Simultaneously, digital design tools such as Building Information Modeling (BIM), parametric modeling, and digital twin platforms are enabling architects and structural engineers to model complex timber geometries with millimeter precision. This digital workflow facilitates efficient off-site fabrication and on-site assembly, drastically reducing construction time and labor requirements. CNC milling, robotic panel joining, and automated fastening systems are also being integrated into the prefabrication phase. These technologies not only reduce error margins and material waste but also empower design flexibility in ways not previously feasible with traditional heavy materials.

Which Geographic Regions and Building Segments Are Leading Mass Timber Adoption?

Europe remains the pioneer and largest adopter of mass timber, with countries like Austria, Germany, and the Nordic region having established codes, manufacturing capacity, and design expertise. North America is witnessing rapid growth, particularly in Canada and the U.S. Pacific Northwest, where mass timber is gaining regulatory support and market acceptance for commercial, institutional, and multifamily buildings. In British Columbia and Oregon, pilot projects and incentives have encouraged the construction of timber high-rises and hybrid wood-concrete towers.

Asia-Pacific, particularly Australia and Japan, is also embracing mass timber in response to earthquake resilience and sustainable construction goals. The hotel and hospitality sector is adopting timber for its natural aesthetic and biophilic appeal, while educational and civic institutions prefer it for its speed of assembly and environmental credentials. Additionally, developers targeting net-zero buildings, low-carbon campuses, and affordable housing are increasingly specifying mass timber due to its lower lifecycle emissions and streamlined supply chain. These diverse applications across climates, cultures, and building types demonstrate the material's versatility and momentum.

The report analyzes the Mass Timber Construction market, presented in terms of market value.

Construction Type (1 - 8 Storey, Above 8 Storey)

Material (Cross-Laminated Timber, Nail-Laminated Timber, Glue-Laminated Timber, Other Materials) Application (Residential Construction, Commercial Construction, Industrial Construction)

Market Growth : Understand the significant growth trajectory of the 1 - 8 Storey Construction segment, which is expected to reach US$848.0 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.7%. The Above 8 Storey Construction segment is also set to grow at 3.1% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis : Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $269.8 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 8.8% CAGR to reach $276.4 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Comprehensive Market Data : Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as American Post & Beam, Binderholz GmbH, Blue Ridge Timberwrights, Canadian Timberframes Ltd., Davis Frame Co. and more.

Tariff Impact Analysis: Key Insights for 2025

Global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries are reshaping supply chains, costs, and competitiveness. This report reflects the latest developments and incorporates forward-looking insights into the market outlook.

Tariff-adjusted market forecasts by region and segment

Analysis of cost and supply chain implications by sourcing and trade exposure Strategic insights into geographic shifts

