- Dr. Brent Brookbush, CEO of Brookbush InstituteNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- - Excerpt from Glossary Term: Autoregulated Periodization- Additional Glossary Term: Fixed Intensity Progression- Related Article: Non-linear PeriodizationDEFINITIONAutoregulated periodization is a type of periodization training in which training intensity is adjusted in real time based on an individual's performance, fatigue, or readiness. Instead of following a fixed progression, autoregulated programs use athlete feedback or objective performance metrics to determine daily or weekly load adjustments, allowing for more individualized and adaptive training stimuli. Note that this training strategy may be referred to as "autoregulatory progressive resistance exercise (APRE)."Semantics: The Brookbush Institute uses“autoregulated” as an adjective to describe any program in which intensity and progression are modified based on the athlete's performance or state during a training phase. Autoregulation refers to a method of progressing exercise, not the frequency or direction of progression. Autoregulated periodization may be performed during true linear , daily undulating , weekly undulating , or block periodization programs.Comparison to Other Periodization Models: Fixed periodization models assign training loads based on a calendar or predetermined program structure, typically derived from previously assessed repetition maximums. However, these strategies may fail to account for day-to-day fluctuations in an individual's readiness. In contrast, autoregulated models adjust training loads in real time using methods such as rate of perceived exertion (RPE), athlete choice, reps-in-reserve (RIR), or set performance. This allows for more responsive and individualized load adjustments that reflect changes in recovery, stress, motivation, and training adaptation. Research suggests that autoregulated strategies often outperform fixed models in intermediate and advanced populations.EXAMPLES:Example 1: Reps-in-Reserve (RIR) –Based Progression- A lifter is instructed to complete each set while leaving 1–2 reps“in the tank.” If more than 2 reps remain after a set, the weight is increased in the next session. If the lifter fails to maintain the target RIR, the load remains the same or is slightly reduced. This allows daily adjustments in load based on subjective performance while maintaining a consistent rep range.Example 2: Set Performance Progression (Brookbush Institute preferred method for most individuals)- Each week, an athlete completes 3 sets of 6 - 12 reps per set. If they exceed 12 reps during any set, the load increases the following week. If performance drops below 6 reps prior to the final set, the load is reduced. This approach uses objective intra-session performance to adjust future intensity.Example 3: RPE-Based Autoregulation- A lifter uses a "Rate of Perceived Exertion" (RPE) scale to determine working weight. For example, a session may call for“3 sets of 5 reps at RPE 8/10.” The load is adjusted during the warm-up and first work set until that RPE is reached. This subjective method accounts for both fatigue and readiness.Example 4: Velocity-Based Training (VBT) (Brookbush Institute preferred method for athletes)- An athlete uses a velocity tracker (e.g., linear position transducer) to measure bar speed during each lift. If velocity exceeds a target threshold (e.g., 0.5 m/s for power), load is increased. If velocity falls below the threshold, load is reduced or volume is adjusted.FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONSWhat is the goal of autoregulated periodization?- Auto-regulation tailors training intensity to the athlete's readiness, optimizing adaptation with continuous iterative adjustments to intensity.How does autoregulation differ from fixed periodization models?- Fixed models assign intensity in advance (most often, based on repetition maximum assessments). Autoregulated models adjust intensity based on daily performance, fatigue, or feedback - even within structured periodization programs.Can autoregulation be used in linear or block programs?...FOR THE FULL TEXT AND SO MUCH MORE, CLICK ON THE LINK

