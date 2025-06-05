NEW ERA CAP AND MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER ANNOUNCE NEW ON-FIELD CAP PARTNERSHIP

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "With soccer's rapid rise in the U.S., this partnership aims to accelerate the sport's momentum and bring added attention to the outstanding talent and unique experiences that MLS clubs are delivering every single match," said. "New Era Cap is committed to soccer culture in North America, and we'll be there for the fans, athletes, and coaches, ready to provide products fit for the glory of every unforgettable golazo, hard-won tackle, and trophy-hoisting moment. The global game is growing faster than ever, and New Era is proud to team up with MLS to help it flourish here."

Over the past several years, MLS has seen remarkable growth in the U.S. and Canada, and with the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the horizon, for the next two years North America will be the epicenter of global soccer. Both New Era and MLS are focused on harnessing this momentum to drive the continued growth and expansion of the sport during the most exciting time in North American soccer history. Together, they will engage both new and existing fans by introducing new products and creating authentic experiences that will leave a lasting impact both on and off the pitch.

"We are currently in one of the most exciting chapters in the history of our sport, and we are proud to welcome New Era Cap as the official on-field cap provider of MLS," said Rachel Hoagland, MLS SVP, Consumer Products . "As the game continues to grow at unprecedented levels across North America, this partnership will bring fans even closer to the players they love and that will further deepen their connection to our league and fuel fandom."

Beginning this summer, fans will find fresh new looks as the partnership takes root. New Era Cap will launch new collections as part of the adidas x MLS Archive Collection as well as the MLS All-Star Game and MLS Cup Final presented by Audi. New Era will also debut additional MLS headwear and apparel products for everyday wear.

In recent years, New Era has expanded its portfolio of licenses in global soccer, building on the legacy it established with the major U.S. leagues to foster fan engagement and shape culture in partnership with many of the biggest brands in international soccer. New Era and several MLS clubs have worked together previously to create licensed products, both headwear and apparel. The impact of this new agreement grows even wider, as '47-now part of New Era's family of brands-will also have product available for MLS clubs.

The announcement between MLS and New Era Cap arrives during a period of great momentum behind the sport of soccer in North America. As MLS is underway in its 30th season, the U.S. is also preparing to host the Concacaf Gold Cup and FIFA Club World Cup taking place in 2025, as well as the FIFA World Cup across the U.S., Canada and Mexico in 2026.

Fans can look forward to New Era's 2026 MLS Kickoff Collection-which will drop in December, ahead of the 2026 season. All products will be sold on neweracap and at select retailers.

About New Era Cap:

Since 1920, New Era has been hand-crafting the finest headwear in the world. Today, with an expansive portfolio of global licenses, the addition of apparel and accessories lines, and 1,000+ worldwide retail store network, the brand is a market leader rooted in sports and an influencer of street and lifestyle culture around the world. The Company is headquartered in Buffalo, N.Y., and its products are sold in more than 125 countries. For more information on New Era's global offices and partnerships, visit and social channels @neweracap.

About Major League Soccer

Headquartered in New York City, Major League Soccer -- celebrating its 30th season in 2025 -- features 30 clubs throughout the United States and Canada. All MLS, Leagues Cup, and select MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT matches can be watched through MLS Season Pass, available on the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, and the web at href="" rel="nofollow" appl . MLS Season Pass features the most expansive and accessible lineup of programming ever for MLS fans. For more information about MLS, visit mlssoccer . For more information about the Apple TV app, visit apple/apple-tv-app .

Media Contacts

John Mackowiak

The Martin Group for New Era Cap, LLC.

518-618-1175 | [email protected]

Peter O'Brien

Major League Soccer

[email protected]

SOURCE New Era Cap LLC