Dark Star Commences Data Compilation On Historical Bleasdell Uranium Deposit In Preparation For 2025 Exploration Program

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2025) -(CSE: BATT) (FSE: P0W) (the "" or "") is pleased to announce the Company has commenced data compilation and exploration planning for its Bleasdell historical uranium deposit ("" or "") in Northern Saskatchewan, Canada.

The Company will be compiling all available datasets from previous operators in order to plan surface exploration and prepare for confirmation and exploratory development drilling at the historical uranium deposit.

Follow up exploration is intended to be focused on the historically drilled Horn and Jackpine zones. These areas are known for uranium-bearing pegmatite dykes. Historic drilling at the project returned notable results, including 2.56m returning 0.12% U3O8 meters and 1.21 meters returning 0.62% U3O8, both within mineralized intervals with strike lengths of 91 meters and 33.5 meters, respectively. Three additional zones on the Project have been identified by previous modern-day explorers for deposit expansion opportunities.

Historical exploration at Bleasdell Deposit includes 148 drill holes that were drilled between 1956-1957 for a total of 3,738.6 meters (12,265.9 feet) with drilling depths of between 22.9 meters (75 feet) and 149.4 meters (490 feet).







Figure 1. Bleasdell Lake Uranium Project Historical Deposit and Drilling Map

"We are excited at the opportunity to commence exploration at the historic Bleasdell deposit along with its hosted historical expandable deposit consisting of 620,700 lbs U3O8," said Marc Branson, President, CEO and director of Dark Star. "Saskatchewan is known for hosting high-grade uranium deposits and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to add this extensively drilled prospect to both confirm and expand upon the work done by previous explorers and developers."

About Bleasdell Deposit, Saskatchewan

The Bleasdell Deposit has had significant historic exploration and development including a historic deposit consisting of 620,700 pounds of U3O8 (triuranium octoxide), identified within the Horn and Jackpine zones. This historic estimate was originally reported in a shareholder report for Columbia Metals Exploration Co. Ltd. dated November 9, 1957 (the " Report "). The estimate, which was calculated using the standards of the time, is based on data from closely spaced shallow drill holes and more widely spaced deeper drill holes. While the historic resource is considered relevant to the potential of the Bleasdell Deposit, there is no current technical report, and the calculations, methods, or parameters used were not disclosed in the Report. Consequently, a qualified person has not completed sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as a current mineral resource and the company is not treating the historic estimate as a current mineral estimate.

The Report states a total of 148 drill holes were drilled between 1956-1957 for a total of 3,738.6 meters (12,265.9 feet) with drilling depths of between 22.9 meters (75 feet) and 149.4 meters (490 feet) with drilling ongoing at the time of publication. The Report goes on to state "The Bleasdell Deposit prospect is well positioned for economic development."







Figure 2. Historical Report on Bleasdell Deposit

While the historic resource is considered relevant to the potential of the Bleasdell Deposit, there is no current technical report, and the calculations, methods, or parameters used were not disclosed in the Report. Consequently, a qualified person (as such term is defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101")), has not completed sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as a current mineral resource and the Company is not treating the historic estimate as a current mineral estimate.

About Dark Star Minerals Inc.

Dark Star Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of critical mineral resources, specifically the rare earth complex. Dark Star has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Ghost Lake claims located in the prolific CMB of Labrador, which consists of 28,575 ha of contiguous claim blocks, and has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Bleasdell Project consisting of over 515 ha in Northern Saskatchewan, Canada.

Qualified Person

Jeremy Hanson, P. Geo., is a Qualified Person as such term is defined under NI 43-101, is the VP Exploration of the Company and has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release.