IMF Urges For Deep Reforms To Secure Kyrgyzstan's Economic Resilience

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) during consultations with Kyrgyzstan on Article IV in 2025 highlighted the resilience of the country's economy in the face of global uncertainty, which is supported by high levels of trade, remittances, and domestic demand, Trend reports via the IMF.

To maintain robust growth and boost productivity, the IMF emphasized the need for structural reforms in the country to improve the business climate, governance of state-owned enterprises, competition policies, and labor market flexibility. Strengthening rule of law, fighting corruption, and protecting property rights are critical to fostering private investment.

The analytics also noted that inflation has eased but requires careful monitoring. The fund recommended enhancing tax policy, containing public spending, and preserving monetary policy independence to keep inflation in check.

According to the IMF, Kyrgyzstan's GDP growth is expected to reach 6.8 percent in 2025 and converge to about 5.25 percent in the medium term, with prospects heavily influenced by regional geopolitical developments.