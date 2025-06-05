Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. And SBI Digital Markets Announce Strategic Partnership To Accelerate Tokenized Real-World Asset Adoption

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, NY, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (the "Company," "we," "us," "our company," or "MFH") (Nasdaq: MFH), a digital fintech group, today announced a strategic partnership with SBI Digital Markets (SBIDM), a subsidiary of SBI Digital Asset Holdings, the digital asset arm of Japan's leading conglomerate SBI Group. The underlying objective of this partnership is to accelerate the adoption of tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) and facilitate its global distribution through regulatory-compliant investment solutions.

The partnership between MFH and SBIDM establishes a framework for collaboration that will utilize their respective strengths to connect institutional capital with tokenized assets while ensuring full regulatory compliance across key markets.

Under the memorandum of understanding, MFH's subsidiary Chaince Securities, LLC will facilitate the distribution of SBIDM's tokenized asset offerings, with a focus on ensuring compliance with the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). This collaboration will specifically target institutional investors, high-net-worth individuals, and accredited investors seeking sophisticated, compliant digital asset exposure. In parallel, SBIDM will provide tokenization technology and related infrastructure to MFH, supporting the Company's expansion of digital asset capabilities.

"We're incredibly excited about this partnership with SBIDM," said Wilfred Daye, CSO of Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. and CEO of Chaince Securities, LLC. "The tokenization of real-world assets is a transformative trend that's changing how investors access markets. This collaboration lets us bring institutional-grade digital solutions to our clients while maneuvering through complex regulations that they deeply care about."

Winston Quek, CEO of SBI Digital Markets added, "Working with MFH and Chaince Securities gives us a tremendous opportunity to expand our distribution network in the U.S. market with a partner who truly understands the local regulatory environment. What makes this partnership special is how complementary our strengths are – SBI Digital Markets' tokenization technology paired with MFH's distribution capabilities unlocks a new RWA network that neither of us could achieve alone."

About Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH) is a fintech group powered by blockchain infrastructure, offering technology and financial services. Through its subsidiaries including Chaince Securities, LLC, MFH aims to bridge traditional finance and digital innovation, offering services spanning digital assets, financial advisory, and capital markets solutions.

About SBI Digital Markets ( )

SBI Digital Markets is a subsidiary of SBI Digital Asset Holdings, the digital asset arm of Japan's leading conglomerate SBI Group. With the largest securities account customer base and second-largest trading market in Japan, SBI Group has a global network across 26 countries and regions including key markets in Asia and Europe. SBI Digital Markets offers clients a comprehensive digitalisation framework from origination, tokenisation and distribution to custodian services across traditional and Web 3 product suites.

