Chronus And Carahsoft Announce Chronus' Attainment Of Fedramp® Moderate Authorization For Its Secure, Guided Mentoring Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SEATTLE and RESTON, Va., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chronus , the leader in Government mentoring software, and Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, today announced that Chronus has attained Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Moderate authorization for its platform security, enabling Federal agencies and their contractors to securely deploy and scale mentorship and connection community programs. This milestone confirms Chronus meets one of the most stringent security and compliance frameworks established by the U.S. Government.

“By achieving FedRAMP moderate authorization, Chronus is ensuring its customers receive the utmost quality and security from the Chronus platform,” said Tiffany Goddard, Sales Director for Customer Experience and Engagement Solutions at Carahsoft.“Carahsoft and its reseller partners are committed to driving demand for Chronus' mentoring platform, as it will enable Public Sector organizations to start, manage and measure impactful programs that propel connection and growth.”

FedRAMP is a U.S. Government-wide program that promotes the adoption of secure cloud services across the Federal Government. With this authorization, Chronus is now listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace , giving Public Sector organizations access to a robust, compliant and scalable solution for mentorship, employee communities and talent development initiatives.

The FedRAMP authorization complements Chronus' existing DoD IL4 (Department of Defense Impact Level 4) provisional authorization . By meeting the rigorous standards of both FedRAMP and DoD IL4, Chronus is uniquely positioned to support Federal initiatives in leadership development, onboarding, employee engagement and workforce productivity-ensuring sensitive data is protected at every stage.

"At Chronus, we believe secure, guided mentoring experiences are essential to the growth of both individuals and organizations-especially in the Government sector,” said David Satterwhite, CEO of Chronus.“Achieving FedRAMP Moderate Authorization underscores our deep commitment to protecting our customers' data and reinforces our position as a trusted partner for Federal agencies focused on talent development, engagement and mission readiness."

What this means about Chronus' approach to security:



The platform has met over 325 security controls aligned with NIST SP 800-53 Rev. 4, ensuring confidentiality, integrity and availability of sensitive Government data.

It is deployed on AWS GovCloud (U.S.), a high-security cloud environment designed to meet stringent Federal compliance, sovereignty and data protection requirements.

Chronus implements a Zero Trust architecture, enforcing strict identity and access management (IAM), least privilege principles, micro-segmentation and continuous monitoring to minimize risk across the attack surface.

Security features include data encryption at rest and in transit, multi-factor authentication (MFA), Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) integration, continuous diagnostics and mitigation (CDM) capabilities and detailed audit logging for compliance and traceability. The platform is assessed by an accredited Third Party Assessment Organization (3PAO), ensuring independent validation of controls and ongoing compliance posture.



This is all verified by an independent Third Party Assessment Organization (3PAO). For more information, visit the Chronus security page: .

About Chronus

Chronus is the leading purpose-driven development platform, providing enterprise-ready solutions designed to tackle workplace disengagement and employee turnover. Offering an innovative approach that fosters connection, shared learning and growth through guided mentoring and employee communities, Chronus empowers organizations to build resilience and success by ensuring employees feel connected, understood and developed.

A standout in the market because of its scalability, simplicity, leading security protocols and inclusive connectivity, Chronus has successfully partnered with major brands and progressive companies for almost two decades. Chronus has delivered remarkable results for companies including Amazon, HCLTech, ExxonMobil, Harvard University, Mayo Clinic, Zendesk and Paychex.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Human Resources and Training Technology, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at .

