Charter Next Generation Appoints Lisa Alteri As Chief Operating Officer

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Alteri has been an integral part of CNG's success, most recently serving as Chief Growth and Strategy Officer, where she led transformational growth across the specialty films and material science business. With over 30 years of experience, including leadership roles at Kraft Heinz, Alteri has demonstrated her expertise in driving results across finance, sales, strategy, communications, legal, and human resources-delivering growth and innovation at a global scale.

"Lisa has consistently demonstrated bold, strategic leadership, driving results while cultivating high-performing teams and innovation," said Kathy Bolhous, Chairman and CEO of Charter Next Generation. "Her understanding of our business and her exceptional track record of transforming operations and scaling growth make her the ideal leader to take CNG to the next level.

"What sets Lisa apart is her commitment to a people-first approach, which has been central to her success. She builds strong, empowered teams, cultivates a culture of inclusivity, and inspires those around her to achieve extraordinary outcomes. As we position ourselves for the next phase of growth, Lisa's leadership will ensure that we continue to exceed the expectations of our customers."

As Chief Operating Officer, Alteri will oversee all aspects of CNG's business operations, including operations, procurement, marketing, strategy, sustainability, technical, innovation, human resources, legal, and communications. By creating synergies across these core areas, Alteri will accelerate our growth and further solidify CNG's position as the industry leader in innovative and sustainable material science solutions.

CNG President Dan Niss adds: "This is a natural progression for Lisa, given her proven ability to manage multiple functions and align teams with our strategy. Her relentless focus on refining our efforts and strong advocacy for customers makes her the right leader for this role. She will make sure we stay on track and continue delivering results."

"I am honored to take on this new role at such a pivotal moment for CNG," said Alteri. "This is an incredible opportunity to build on the company's strong foundation, deliver exceptional value to our customers and employee owners, and lead our team as we embrace a sustainable future. Together, we will shape a lasting legacy of success as we continue to pursue our purpose of Enhancing Lives for a Better World."

About Charter Next Generation

Charter Next Generation (CNG ) is a recognized leader in sustainable material science solutions in North America, delivering high-performance specialty films and advanced materials for flexible packaging and other critical applications across the food, consumer goods, industrial, and healthcare markets. With 17 facilities across the U.S. and more than 2,500 employee-owners, we bring together manufacturing excellence and innovation to help address global challenges-from reducing waste and preserving food to advancing equity and promoting climate resilience. As a company with broad-based employee ownership and a proud partner of Ownership WorksTM, we're committed to creating long-term, sustainable value through shared success. Visit cnginc , follow us on LinkedIn , or contact [email protected] .

