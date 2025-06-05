Charter Next Generation Appoints Lisa Alteri As Chief Operating Officer
"Lisa has consistently demonstrated bold, strategic leadership, driving results while cultivating high-performing teams and innovation," said Kathy Bolhous, Chairman and CEO of Charter Next Generation. "Her understanding of our business and her exceptional track record of transforming operations and scaling growth make her the ideal leader to take CNG to the next level.
"What sets Lisa apart is her commitment to a people-first approach, which has been central to her success. She builds strong, empowered teams, cultivates a culture of inclusivity, and inspires those around her to achieve extraordinary outcomes. As we position ourselves for the next phase of growth, Lisa's leadership will ensure that we continue to exceed the expectations of our customers."
As Chief Operating Officer, Alteri will oversee all aspects of CNG's business operations, including operations, procurement, marketing, strategy, sustainability, technical, innovation, human resources, legal, and communications. By creating synergies across these core areas, Alteri will accelerate our growth and further solidify CNG's position as the industry leader in innovative and sustainable material science solutions.
CNG President Dan Niss adds: "This is a natural progression for Lisa, given her proven ability to manage multiple functions and align teams with our strategy. Her relentless focus on refining our efforts and strong advocacy for customers makes her the right leader for this role. She will make sure we stay on track and continue delivering results."
"I am honored to take on this new role at such a pivotal moment for CNG," said Alteri. "This is an incredible opportunity to build on the company's strong foundation, deliver exceptional value to our customers and employee owners, and lead our team as we embrace a sustainable future. Together, we will shape a lasting legacy of success as we continue to pursue our purpose of Enhancing Lives for a Better World."
About Charter Next Generation
Charter Next Generation (CNG ) is a recognized leader in sustainable material science solutions in North America, delivering high-performance specialty films and advanced materials for flexible packaging and other critical applications across the food, consumer goods, industrial, and healthcare markets. With 17 facilities across the U.S. and more than 2,500 employee-owners, we bring together manufacturing excellence and innovation to help address global challenges-from reducing waste and preserving food to advancing equity and promoting climate resilience. As a company with broad-based employee ownership and a proud partner of Ownership WorksTM, we're committed to creating long-term, sustainable value through shared success. Visit cnginc , follow us on LinkedIn , or contact [email protected] .
Media Contact:
Contact: Katie Whalen
T: +1 (872) 870-1077
Media Relations: [email protected]
SOURCE Charter Next Generation, Inc.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Galxe Signs Crypto's New Leaders To Next-Gen Community Accelerator
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
CommentsNo comment