Key Trend Revolutionizing The Satellite Telecommunications Market In 2025: Innovative Network For New Connectivity

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Satellite Telecommunications Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Satellite telecommunications Market has been a vital segment of the global communication landscape in recent years, fostering connectivity across territories. The market size has experienced strong growth, escalating from $34.51 billion in 2024 to $36.58 billion in 2025 with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.0%.

What Is The Satellite Telecommunications Market Growth Forecast?

The immediate future reveals an exciting upswing in market growth. Forecasts project the size of the satellite telecommunications market to leap to $45.29 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.5%. Several factors underpin this growth, including geopolitical considerations, market liberalization, increased demands for disaster recovery, and emergency communications. The necessity for media and broadcasting, alongside boosting connectivity in remote areas, have also been prime contributors to this phenomenon.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:



How Is The Demand For Small Satellites Impacting The Market Sector?

A significant driver bolstering the growth of the satellite telecommunication market is the escalating demand for small satellites for earth observation services. These compact satellites, also referred to as smallsats, weigh less than a kilo 2,204 pounds. The ability of small satellites to replicate conventional satellite applications in fields like data communications, earth exploration, and space research has drawn increasing demands. This rising trend is poised to give a marked boost to the satellite telecommunication market, propelling it towards the next phase of innovation and growth.

Who Are The Key Players Driving The Satellite Telecommunications Market?

Several major companies operate within the satellite telecommunications market. Some of the key industry players include Société Européenne des Satellites, Viasat Inc., Telesat Corporation, EchoStar Corporation, L3Harris Technologies Inc., SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc., Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., Cobham Satcom, Inmarsat Global Limited, Intelsat S.A., Thuraya Telecommunications Company, Honeywell International Inc., and Iridium Communications Inc.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:



What Are Trends Are Shaping The Future Of The Satellite Telecommunications Market?

Most industry players are adopting innovative strategies that are leveraging cutting-edge technology. A clear example of this is the implementation of Release-17-based satellite technology to diversify connectivity possibilities. Based on the newest 3rd Generation Partnership Project 3GPP standard, this trend introduces a new era of innovation in satellite communication systems.

How Is the Satellite Telecommunications Market Segmented?

The satellite telecommunications market can be classified into various segments. These include:

1 By Component: Receiver, Transmitter Or Transponder, Transceiver, Antenna, Other Components

2 By Platform: Portable SATCOM Equipment, Land SATCOM Equipment, Maritime SATCOM Equipment, Airborne SATCOM Equipment

3 By Application: Asset Tracking Or Monitoring, Airtime, Drones Connectivity, Data Backup And Recovery, Navigation And Monitoring, Tele-medicine, Broadcasting, Other Applications

4 By Vertical: Energy And Utility, Government And Defense, Transport And Cargo, Maritime, Mining And Oil And Gas, Agriculture, Communication Companies, Corporates Or Enterprises, Media And Broadcasting, Other Vertical

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Satellite Telecommunications Market?

Regional analysis indicates that North America held the largest share in the satellite telecommunications market in 2024. However, other regions are also showing promise. The market report covers Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Satellite Internet Global Market Report 2025



Satellite Data Services Global Market Report 2025



Satellite Payload Global Market Report 2025



About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company:

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at ...

Follow us on:

LinkedIn:

YouTube:

Global Market Model: global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.