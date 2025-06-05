Harvard Research: Radical Remission Workshop Offers Hope To Cancer Patients Amidst Research Cuts

Radical Remission Project logo

IRVINGTON, N.Y., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amidst alarming cuts in cancer research funding, there is new urgency for individuals to take control of their health. Radical Remission Project, a global education movement, and The Radical Remission Foundation, its nonprofit research arm, offer scientifically grounded hope for cancer patients. Studied by Harvard's TH Chan School of Public Health , Radical Remission's work has received validation from one of the most prestigious institutions in the world.

"This pilot study provides supporting evidence to the scientific community that simple lifestyle changes can be taught to cancer patients in a short and effective way that leads to positive effects on their quality of life, lasting at least 6 months," said lead author Junaidah Barnett of Harvard.

Radical Remission research uncovered 10 lifestyle changes that survivors who beat the odds use to overcome cancer. In a time when traditional pathways are struggling for funding, Radical Remission's unique, research-backed approach empowers patients to become active participants in their healing journey.

The Radical Remission Project and Foundation urge action as traditional funding declines and demand for alternative healing knowledge grows.

Dr. Kelly Turner, PhD, founder of the Radical Remission Project shares, "The stamp of approval from the pilot study at Harvard University paves the way to move on to a Phase 1 trial. We are seeking donations and funding for the Foundation and have opened applications for the Radical Remission Foundation Advisory Board."

Support this vital work at Radical Remission's donation page .

About Radical Remission Project and Radical Remission Foundation

The Radical Remission Project, founded by NY Times bestselling author Kelly A. Turner, PhD, is an educational organization based on the groundbreaking research in Turner's first book, Radical Remission. The Project is led by Co-Directors Karla Mans Giroux and Liz Curran, both nationally board-certified health coaches. Through workshops, health coaching, documentaries, online courses, a podcast featuring survivor stories, and other community programs, the Project empowers individuals to apply evidence-based lifestyle changes uncovered through research. Radical Remission Foundation, the Project's non-profit arm, advances scientific research behind radical remissions through ongoing data collection, analysis, and publication. Validated by Harvard's TH Chan School of Public Health, Radical Remission is reshaping the future of health, healing, and cancer recovery worldwide. Learn more at .

Contact:

Radical Remission Project

Karla Mans-Giroux, Co-director

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 847-306-9599



SOURCE Radical Remission Project

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED