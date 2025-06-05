Cyberinsider Announces Successful Merger With Restoreprivacy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sandpoint, Idaho, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CyberInsider, a leading cybersecurity and technology news platform, is pleased to announce the successful merger with RestorePrivacy.com, creating a central platform that offers a rich collection of in-depth guides, tutorials, reviews, and comparisons, complemented by the latest breaking news stories and detailed reports. To showcase this new union, the updated platform has also launched its CyberInsider Youtube channel to raise awareness about digital privacy and cybersecurity threats.

Launched in 2017 as a blog to discuss digital privacy topics, quickly became a popular online resource that focused on various news stories related to digital privacy while also reviewing and recommending different privacy products and services, such as secure email providers and VPNs. was launched in 2024 by the same core team of engineers, editors, and privacy advocates with decades of combined experience behind RestorePrivacy but concentrated on cybersecurity news.



“Combining both websites into one allows us to focus our energy on one platform and cover all of these important topics,” said a spokesperson for CyberInsider.“Looking ahead, you can expect lots of great content to be published on CyberInsider. With a streamlined team now working on one website, we will also be able to update our large library of articles more frequently.”



Despite the merger, the platform remains completely independent, with no outside investors or owners, ensuring that all articles and reviews published are based on real test results and research conducted by the CyberInsider team. This honest and transparent approach extends to the platform's core principles, which include:



No sponsored content, guest posts, or paid linking schemes

Real humans write and edit every article. CyberInsider does not use AI content-generating tools but prioritizes providing factually accurate, up-to-date, and helpful insights that go through multiple stages of editorial review and fact-checking before being published.

Reviews are based on independent testing and real-use

No invasive tracking – CyberInsider uses privacy-friendly analytics only The platform prides itself on being truly independent, with no external investors or product ownership ties

Due to the ever-expanding online landscape, the platform has a heightened mission to provide readers with the tools, insights, and real-world guidance through in-depth guides, tutorials, and reviews, helping them regain control of their digital lives. CyberInsider leverages its team's expertise in cybersecurity, privacy tools, tech journalism, and user education to achieve this goal and establish a reputation as a reliable and comprehensive online resource.



CyberInsider invites individuals interested in staying up to date on the latest privacy and security news to visit its website, new YouTube channel, or social media pages, including CyberInsider Facebook , CyberInsider LinkedIn , CyberInsider X , and CyberInsider BlueSky today.



About CyberInsider



Launched in 2017 (originally CyberInsider is a leading cybersecurity and technology news platform that also publishes in-depth guides, tutorials, and reviews. With a team of expert contributors and a commitment to being a trusted, unbiased, and independent platform, CyberInsider raises awareness about digital privacy and cybersecurity threats while providing readers with the tools, insights, and real-world guidance needed to regain control of their digital lives.



More Information



To learn more about CyberInsider and its successful merger with to create one central platform, please visit the website at .



Source:

