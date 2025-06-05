Worksport Announces Fall 2025 Launch Of Highly Anticipated SOLIS & COR Nano-Grid System Following Completion Of Major Engineering Milestones

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Projects Millions in New 2025 Revenues. Modular Nano-Grid System Delivers 4,000Wh+ of Solar Generated Energy; Targeting Vehicles, Jobsites, Military, and Portable Power Markets.

West Seneca, New York, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKSP) (“Worksport” or the“Company”), a U.S. based manufacturer and innovator of hybrid and clean energy solutions for the light truck, overlanding, and global consumer goods sectors, today confirmed a Fall 2025 commercial launch for its much-anticipated modular nano-grid system, known as SOLIS & COR This announcement follows the successful completion of key engineering milestones and validation benchmarks across both systems. The Company also released initial revenue forecasts, signaling strong commercial traction ahead of launch.

Designed to function either independently or as an integrated energy ecosystem, the SOLIS solar tonneau cover and COR portable power system are engineered to empower over 60 million pickup trucks in the U.S. with the ability to generate and store power -anytime, anywhere. Importantly, while the SOLIS tonneau cover targets the pickup truck market, the COR system can serve a wide range of broad global consumer applications, unlocking new lifestyle and recreational verticals -“anybody, anywhere”. As a result, the Company's total addressable market (TAM) is projected to triple , expanding from $4 billion to more than $13 billion .

Figure 1: Closeups of the Worksport SOLIS & COR Nano-Grid

“The portable energy market is expanding rapidly, with a projected CAGR of 24.2% ,” said Steven Rossi, Chief Executive Officer of Worksport.“After three years of focused development, we're excited to confirm the 2025 launch of SOLIS and COR. These are transformational platforms that open the door to the North American and global consumer markets , long-term scalability, and a new chapter of innovation for our Company.”

Engineering Validation and Product Readiness

Worksport's COR modular portable power system has successfully passed all internal and third-party laboratory tests. The Company has finalized tooling and received initial production-ready units , which have been submitted for global UL certification . Approvals are expected within approximately two months.

In parallel, the SOLIS solar-integrated tonneau cover has completed initial beta deployment with real-world customers. These early commercial users have paid for their systems, and have already begun leveraging SOLIS in everyday conditions, demonstrating robust system performance and strong product-market fit. The Company views these achievements as critical technical validation ahead of full-scale commercialization.

Read more about the Worksport COR & SOLIS System: [here ]

Revenue Outlook and Strategic Market Positioning

Following third-party validation, Worksport anticipates generating $2-3 million in new 2025 revenue from SOLIS and COR-representing a high double-digit gross margin vertical distinct from its core tonneau cover business. With both systems advancing toward market launch, management expects these products to scale rapidly, targeting 8-figure annual revenue in 2026 and long-term recurring growth in the mobile power and clean energy markets. Complementing Worksport's existing 8-figure and growing tonneau cover business.

SOLIS is a patented, first-of-its-kind solar solution in the U.S. truck accessories sector-an expanding and resilient market with strong demand among North American pickup truck owners. Meanwhile, COR is being positioned to directly challenge market leaders in the portable power industry, including a Chinese competitor reportedly growing at 300% annually with over $1 billion in projected yearly sales . Worksport believes COR will compete favorably on performance, an innovative patented design, and pricing , bolstered by U.S.-based operations and a proprietary modular architecture.

Manufacturing Progress and Commercial Launch Plans

The SOLIS system is currently in assembly at Worksport's ISO-certified U.S. facility near Buffalo, New York. Manufacturing planning for COR is proceeding in parallel, aligning with targeted launch timelines and ensuring readiness for scaled deployment. As the Company finalizes certifications and market preparations, it anticipates sharing further updates in the coming weeks regarding product availability, retail pricing, and an expanded roadmap for the SOLIS-COR ecosystem.

“These aren't just new products-they're strategic platforms for multi-channel expansion,” added Rossi.“COR and SOLIS are built to solve real-world challenges, designed with mass-market scalability in mind, and protected by a robust IP portfolio . With testing complete and final prototypes in hand, we are now ready to bring these innovations to market with full confidence.”

For further information:

Investor Relations, Worksport Ltd. T: 1 (888) 554-8789 -128

W: W: E: ...

Join: Worksport's Newsletter

About Worksport

Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the intellectual property on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, portable power systems, and clean heating & cooling solutions. Worksport has an active partnership with Hyundai for the SOLIS Solar cover. Additionally, Worksport's hard-folding cover, designed and manufactured in-house, is compatible with all major truck models and is gaining traction with newer truck makers including the electric vehicle (EV) sector. Worksport seeks to capitalize on the growing shift of consumer mindsets towards clean energy integrations with its proprietary solar solutions, mobile energy storage systems (ESS), and Cold-Climate Heat Pump (CCHP) technology. Terravis Energy's website is .

Connect with Worksport

Please follow the Company's social media accounts on X (previously Twitter) , Facebook , LinkedIn , YouTube , and Instagram (collectively, the“Accounts”), the links of which are links to external third-party websites, as well as sign up for the Company's newsletters at .

Social Media Disclaimer

The Company does not endorse, ensure the accuracy of, or accept any responsibility for any content on these third-party websites other than content published by the Company. Investors and others should note that the Company announces material financial information to our investors using our investor relations website, press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC”) filings, and public conference calls and webcasts. The Company also uses social media to announce Company news and other information. The Company encourages investors, the media, and others to review the information the Company publishes on social media. The Company does not selectively disclose material non-public information on social media. If there is any significant financial information, the Company will release it broadly to the public through a press release or SEC filing prior to publishing it on social media.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein may contain“forward‐looking statements.” Forward‐looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words“anticipate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“scheduled,”“expect,”“future,”“intend,”“plan,”“project,”“envisioned,”“should," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward‐looking statements. These statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial situation may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) supply chain delays; (ii) acceptance of our products by consumers; (iii) delays in or nonacceptance by third parties to sell our products; and (iv) competition from other producers of similar products. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's web site at . As a result of these matters, changes in facts, assumptions not being realized or other circumstances, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The forward-looking statements made in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Attachment

Worksport Ltd