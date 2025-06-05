Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Mahua Moitra Marries BJD's Pinaki Misra In Germany TMC Mps Congratulate 'MM And PM'

Mahua Moitra Marries BJD's Pinaki Misra In Germany TMC Mps Congratulate 'MM And PM'


2025-06-05 08:11:52
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra got married to advocate and former BJD MP Pinaki Misra this week in Germany according to reports.

According to reports, Moitra (50) and Misra (65), got married in Germany on June 3. No official statement has been issued either by Moitra or Misra on the wedding.

TMC MP from Jadavpur Sayoni Ghosh, and TMC MP from Medinipur June Malia shared a post on X congratulating Mahua Moitra and Pinkai Mishra.

Also Read | Delhi HC's relief to Mahua Moitra in defamation case against Nishikant Dubey

Some TMC MPs who were contacted said they were not aware of the details.

Moitra, an investment banker-turned-politician, is an MP from Krishnanagar in West Bengal for the second term. She earlier served a term as a member of the Legislative Assembly in the state. She was earlier married to Danish financier Lars Brorson.

Also Read | Mahua Moitra vs BJP over 'terrorising' Hindu fishmongers at Delhi's CR Park

Misra, a leader from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), is a senior advocate in the Supreme Court and has served as an MP from Puri for four terms.

(Mint could not independently verify this information)

MENAFN05062025007365015876ID1109640867

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search