Number Of People Injured In Russian Attack On Pryluky Rises To Nine, Five Dead

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The regional police reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"As of 12:30, it is known that nine people have been injured, including a 5-year-old child," the statement reads.

Zelensky on Pryluky attack: When Russia feels no pressure, it kills again

Russian forces launched a massive drone attack on Pryluky, Chernihiv region, during the night of June 5. Initially, five people were reported killed and eight injured.

One drone hit the home of the head of the local fire station. His wife, daughter (a patrol police officer), and her one-year-old son were all killed.

Photo credit: Ukraine's State Emergency Service office in Chernihiv region