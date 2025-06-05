Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Approves Cooperation Agreement With Pakistan

2025-06-05 08:06:43
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. The Agreement on Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan in the Field of Plant Quarantine and Plant Protection has been approved, Trend reports.

The relevant law was signed by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The law approved the "Agreement on Cooperation between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of Pakistan in the Field of Plant Quarantine and Plant Protection", signed in Baku on February 24, 2025.

