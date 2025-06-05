Global Vlei Requalifies As Qualified Vlei Issuer (QVI) Following Rebranding And Spin-Off From Nordlei

- Anders Åström, CEO of Global vLEISTOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Global vLEI , previously operating as Nord vLEI , today announced its successful requalification as a Qualified vLEI Issuer (QVI) following its rebranding and spin-off as an independent entity. Recognized by the Global Legal Entity Identifier Foundation (GLEIF) as the first QVI based in Europe in April 2024, Global vLEInow enters a new phase focused on the development of digital identity solutions for organizations globally.Key highlights. The vLEI is a verifiable, cryptographically secure digital credential that extends the globally recognized Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) framework, which includesover 2.7 million registered entities worldwide.. The vLEI is governed by the Global Legal Entity Identifier Foundation (GLEIF), a Swiss not-for-profit organization established by the G20 through the FinancialStability Board (FSB).. vLEIs act as digital passports for legal entities, enabling real-time authentication and secure, automated digital transactions by individuals authorized to act on their behalf.. Global vLEI is the sister company of NordLEI , the largest LEI issuer in Scandinavia, with more than 175,000 LEIs issued since 2014.Enhancing digital identity managementThe vLEI is built on open standards and the existing LEI framework. It securely binds legal entities to authorized individuals using tamper-proof cryptography. This enables decentralized verification and removes the need for manual processes and centralized databases. Holders of vLEI credentials are authorized to represent their organizations in business transactions and official communications. Entities and regulators benefit from fast, reliable identity checks that support zero-trust digital interactions.Improving efficiency and complianceAs a digital credential, the vLEI allows organizations to verify entity and role-level identities instantly. This simplifies regulatory filings, contract execution, and crossborder data sharing. For financial institutions, regulators, and multinational corporations, the vLEI improves auditability and supports compliance with global frameworks such as AML and KYC.Positioning for global adoptionInitial deployments of Global vLEI's credentials in regulatory pilots, such as the European Banking Authority's vLEI pilot, demonstrate the technology's benefits in secure reporting and identity management. As a Qualified vLEI Issuer, Global vLEI is positioned to support the broader adoption of scalable, automated digital identity across global industries including finance, public services, and international trade.Anders Åström, CEO of Global vLEI, said:“Requalifying as a QVI under our new identity marks a significant step in our continued mission to modernize organizational identity. The vLEI is more than just a digital credential; it is a global passport for company identity and associated roles. With it, we empower organizations to conduct secure digital interactions with confidence worldwide."Looking forwardGlobal vLEI will focus on driving secure digital identity at scale. The company aims to accelerate vLEI adoption across regulated industries, starting with financial services, corporate reporting and fintech. It will also explore new use cases in healthcare, education, and supply chain management. Global vLEI plans to launch sandbox environments, publish quick start resources, and provide onboarding support for early adopters to lower the threshold for vLEI integration. The company also intends to collaborate with ecosystem partners such as GLEIF and other QVIs to advocate for regulatory adoption and integration of vLEI credentials into emerging digital identity wallets, enterprise systems and regulatory platforms.About Global vLEIGlobal vLEI is the first EU-based Qualified vLEI Issuer recognized by GLEIF. The company provides modern identity solutions based on the verifiable LEI, supporting digital transformation and compliance for legal entities and their representatives. Global vLEI was the exclusive vLEI provider in the successful 2024–2025 EBA pilot, enabling real-time role-based authentication for financial data submitters.ContactFor more information, please visit:For further information, please contact:Program Manager, Global vLEI: Maria KarjalainenPress contact: Christian Lindberg...Glossary of termsLegal Entity Identifier (LEI)The Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) is a 20-character alphanumeric code based on ISO 17442 from the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). It enables the unique identification of legal entities involved in financial transactions. Each LEI includes reference data and ownership information, identifying both the entity and its parent relationships. It combines a global identifier with verified local data and high data quality standards.Verifiable LEI (vLEI)The verifiable Legal Entity Identifier (vLEI) is the cryptographically secure digital version of the standard 20-character LEI. It enables automatic verification without manual intervention. The vLEI provides government bodies, companies, and other legal entities with non-repudiable, tamper-proof identity data.This data includes legal status, ownership structure, authorized representatives, and organizational roles such as CEO. Entities can use the vLEI in digital interactions, transactions, and electronic signature processes. It supports secure role-based identification, ensuring that only authorized individuals act on behalf of the entity. The vLEI enhances trust, efficiency, and compliance in digital identity management acrosssystems and jurisdictions.Global vLEIGlobal vLEI is a GLEIF-recognized Qualified vLEI Issuer (QVI) specializing in the issuance of verifiable Legal Entity Identifiers (vLEIs). It became the first European QVI in March 2024. Before its spin-off and re-certification in May 2025, Global vLEI operated as“Nord vLEI,” a division of NordLEI.Global vLEI's mission is to enable secure, automated digital identification of legal entities and their authorized representatives for use in digital transactions, regulatory reporting, and electronic signatures through the vLEI. The company was the sole vLEI provider in the European Banking Authority's (EBA) 2024–2025 pilot, issuing vLEIs to participating banks and their designated Engagement Context Role (ECR) holders as data submitters.Global vLEI is a sister company to NordLEI, which has issued over 175,000 LEIs since 2014 and is the leading LEI issuer in Scandinavia. Together, the companies support both conventional LEI and vLEI across jurisdictions and sectors. They are the only group of companies worldwide combining both LEI and vLEI issuance, as an LOU and QVI respectively.

