Igrafx Named A Leader For The 4Th Consecutive Year In QKS Group's SPARK Matrixtm: Digital Twins Of An Organization (DTO), 2025

Tualatin, Oregon, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iGrafx, a global leader in process intelligence and business transformation solutions, today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in QKS Group's 2025 SPARK MatrixTM: Digital Twins of an Organization (DTO) Solutions, 2025 . This marks the fourth consecutive year that iGrafx has achieved top-tier positioning in the independent market assessment.

The QKS SPARK MatrixTM evaluates global DTO vendors based on two key dimensions: technology excellence and customer impact . iGrafx's Process360 LiveTM platform was highlighted for its comprehensive integration of process modeling, mining, simulation, risk and compliance management, and AI-driven analytics-empowering organizations to build living digital representations of their operations.

According to Nipuna, Analyst, QKS Group ,“iGrafx's Digital Twin of an Organization (DTO) solution is designed to deliver a comprehensive, model-driven representation of enterprise operations by unifying business architecture, process modeling, and governance workflows within a single platform. The solution enables organizations to construct, visualize, and simulate end-to-end business processes and their dependencies, using BPMN-based modeling, hierarchical decomposition, and role-based activity mapping. It incorporates integrated risk and compliance modeling to align operational decisions with regulatory requirements, while the performance analytics module facilitates real-time monitoring of KPIs and process bottlenecks. iGrafx also supports scenario planning through simulation engines that allow users to evaluate future-state designs and change impacts before implementation.”

"Through a process-centric lens, iGrafx provides organizations with the ability to connect process documentation, control frameworks, and performance data into a living digital model. Its ability to support cross-functional collaboration, regulatory alignment, and structured transformation planning reinforces its value in managing operational complexity. iGrafx enables enterprises to assess the impact of change prior to implementation by offering capabilities such as impact analysis, risk-aware modeling, and scenario-based simulation, thereby improving decision quality and operational outcomes. The platform enables organizations to align structural design, operational processes, and compliance functions within a holistic digital framework, fostering data-driven decision-making and strategic foresight. iGrafx thereby reinforces its enterprise relevance, regaining its position as leader in the SPARK Matrix, DTO, 2025,” Nipuna added.

“iGrafx plays a strategic role in enabling enterprises to create a dynamic, process-aware digital representation of their operations. Its process-centric architecture supports the simulation of both current and future operational states, helping organizations evaluate interdependencies and align execution with governance and risk frameworks. Through the integration of process modeling, performance tracking, and scenario-based analysis, the iGrafx platform drives continuous operational improvement. Its ability to map enterprise processes across geographies and functions enables coordinated decision-making and strategic planning.”

Real-world use cases for iGrafx's platform include the creation of Digital Twins of patients, medical devices, global supply chains, manufacturing lines, and operations such as insurance claims and loan processing . These capabilities enable customers and partners to improve agility, ensure compliance, and make smarter decisions in real time.

“Our customers are doing extraordinary things with Digital Twins-transforming how they operate across healthcare, finance, and manufacturing,” said Alexandre Wentzo, CEO of iGrafx .“Being named a Leader in QKS Research's SPARK MatrixTM for the fourth consecutive year validates our long-term vision and our mission to turn complexity into competitive advantage. As Digital Twins become essential for driving real-time transformation and operational excellence, iGrafx is proud to empower clients and partners with the intelligence, automation, and insights they need to thrive.”

