New Carbon Removal Rebate Program To Accelerate Corporate Climate Goals & Sustainable Fuel Announced By RC Technologies.

- Raciel Castillo, Founder and CEO, RC Technologies YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- RC Technologies, a company specializing in carbon capture and utilization, today announced the launch of a carbon removal rebate program designed to support decarbonization efforts in sectors with significant emissions. The program offers financial rebates to clients that engage in verified carbon removal in partnership with RC Technologies.The initiative is aimed at organizations in sectors such as data infrastructure, aviation, cement, steel, and mining operations, general and overall manufacturing, retail, and public institutions. Organizations participating in the program are eligible for financial rebates through RC Technologies' verified climate solutions.RC Technologies uses a combination of direct air capture and industrial carbon capture technologies to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and from industrial sources. The captured carbon is repurposed into products including graphene, and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), enabling the company to contribute to both climate mitigation and materials innovation. The company also produces renewable energy such as green hydrogen for its customers, also included in the rebate program, which it uses to produce its sustainable aviation fuel, power its facilities, and promote clean energy use.“The rebate program is intended to make carbon removal or reduction more accessible to organizations with ambitious sustainability goals,” said Raciel Castillo, Founder and CEO of RC Technologies.“We see this as a way to help lower barriers to adoption and deliver measurable environmental and economic value.”Sustainable Aviation Fuel and Industrial ApplicationsOne area of focus is sustainable aviation fuel, produced through carbon conversion technologies. As the aviation sector faces increased pressure to reduce its emissions, the rebate program may help airlines and aerospace partners accelerate decarbonization while mitigating operational costs.The rebate structure is also applicable to other carbon-intensive operations, including data centers and global governments. These clients can offset emissions while aligning with regulatory requirements and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) benchmarks.Scalable and BorderlessRC Technologies operates globally, offering carbon removal and reduction solutions across multiple regions. Its technologies are designed to scale with client needs and deliver third-party verified results, supporting transparency and traceability.About RC TechnologiesRC Technologies is a carbon capture and utilization company that develops scalable technologies to remove atmospheric and industrial carbon dioxide. The company repurposes captured carbon into valuable materials such as graphene and sustainable fuels, serving a range of sectors globally.For more information about the rebate program or partnership opportunities, contact:Raciel Castillo, Founder & CEO- rctechnologies- ... (Serious inquiries only)-LinkedIn:

